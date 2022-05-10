MGIM launches UK global sustainable equity fund

Andrew Hardy, Investment Director at Momentum and manager lead for the fund

The Momentum GF Global Sustainable Equity fund is designed to meet demand for long-term sustainable capital growth and is particularly focused on a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, waste generation, and water consumption.

The fund has an American equivalent that was launched in May 2020 by MGIM and has slightly outperformed the MSCI World index since inception, with 25.5% growth versus 25.2% at the end of March.

The fund also uses a systematic, multi-factor approach to select stocks, which is managed in partnership with Robeco. The firm argued that the systematic approach "combines the best of both active and passive management, resulting in lower fees than traditional actively managed equity funds, but with higher return potential".

The fund has a management fee of 30bps and an estimated OCF of 0.55%

Andrew Hardy, investment director at Momentum and manager lead for the fund, said: "Our fund offers not only exposure to global equities, but also a strong sustainability profile, lower environmental footprint, and a higher chance of outperforming the benchmark over the long run of a full business cycle.

"All of this is constructed in a sophisticated way with proprietary factor definitions that incorporate advanced trading models and customised parameters, backed by a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

"As strong advocates of active management, our product is a data-driven active fund that retains all the merits of passive investment whilst enhancing return potential and ESG characteristics."

Steve Hunter, head of business development at MGIM, added: "Our latest solution provides investors with a core approach to investing sustainably across a wide range of markets.

"With this investment approach, we are bringing our global offering to UK investors, expanding their access to a best-in-class investment process and track record, and providing assurance that the solutions will continue to be relevant in an ever-changing investment landscape."