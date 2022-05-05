Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

Collectively, Article 8 and Article 9 fund assets grew by 8.5% in the first quarter of 2022 to €4.2trn

From March 2021, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) introduced classifications to funds such as Article 8, which defines funds that promotes environmental or social characteristics. While Article 8 funds show outflows so far in 2022, Article 9 funds, which have sustainable investment or carbon emissions as a core objective, registered inflows of €8.6bn.

Collectively, Article 8 and Article 9 fund assets grew by 8.5% in the first quarter of 2022 to €4.2trn. The two fund groups also accounted for a bigger share of overall EU fund assets showing 45.6% at the end of March 2022, from 42.4% three months earlier, in terms of assets. Amundi, JP Morgan and Nordea ranked as the top three providers of Article 8 funds, while Pictet, BNP Paribas and BlackRock were the largest providers of Article 9 funds.

Article 8 funds started experiencing outflows in February (€2.2bn), which deepened in March at €13.7bn. Article 6 funds, which do not incorporate sustainability into the investment process, recorded smaller outflows in February (€1.7bn) and barely positive net flows of €700m in March.

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar, said: "After strong inflows in 2021, it's the so-called "light green" (Article 8) funds that suffered the most from the challenging market environment in Q1."

"Despite a slump in product development during the quarter, asset managers continued to expand the range of Article 8 and Article 9 options available to investors in terms of asset class, market exposure, investment style, and theme."

Article 8 and Article 9 funds have been predicted by Morningstar to reach 50% of overall EU fund assets by mid-2022 as managers continue to upgrade strategies and launch new products that meet the articles' requirements.