Brown Advisory launches onshore version of £2bn Brown Advisory Global Leaders fund

The asset manager said it will be releasing an OEIC version of its £2bn global fund in collaboration with Thesis Unit Trust Management Limited.

Brown Advisory said the launch was in response to "growing demand from UK wealth managers and other financial intermediaries for access to the index-beating Global Leaders strategy via an onshore vehicle".

Brown Advisory launches Sustainable International Leaders strategy

The fund house said the new vehicle "reflects the continued growth of Brown Advisory's global equity franchise", which also includes a newly launched sustainable version of the Global Leaders fund.

The pre-established Brown Advisory Global Leaders fund was initially launched back in 2015 and is currently run by Mick Dillon and Bertie Thomson.

The pair invest large-cap stocks which the managers feel have "strong leadership positions" as well as high and durable returns on invested capital, all typically in the growth faction of the market.

Over the longer term the strategy has generated higher returns than the average IA Global fund, 39.6% versus 34% but near term it has struggled it maintain this outperformance in the wake of rising inflation and market volatility following the war in Ukraine. Consequentially, fund has fallen behind the sector in the past three months, down 5% versus 2.6%.

Commenting on the new launch, Dillon said given the "ongoing turbulence in capital markets, we are thankful that our investment process allows us to focus on the long term and on understanding our companies' business models".

"With that in mind, we look forward to serving our newest clients in the onshore UK fund."