BNP Paribas AM rejigs quant business leadership as it aims to 'accelerate growth'

Olivier Laplénie, who is currently the head of quantitative fixed income, will be taking on an additional role of head of quantitative portfolio management, combining quantitative management across bonds and equities, with assets of more than €13bn.

He will be supported by Laurent Lagarde, who will be retaining his responsibilities as head of quantitative equity. Based in Paris, Laplénie will report to Denis Panel, head of multi-asset, quantitative & solutions (MAQS).

Panel said: "Our MAQS platform has continued to grow since its creation in 2017, with our quantitative product offering developing significantly.

"The new organisational structure will improve the visibility of this strategic activity, enabling us to better leverage our strengths and grow assets."

Both Laplénie and Lagarde have been in their roles since July 2014 and have been with BNPP AM since 2008 and 2005 respectively.

MAQS was established in November 2017 and is one of the firm's four investment groups, with the others being Private Debt & Real Assets, Fundamental Active Equities and Fixed Income.