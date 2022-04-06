Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

The call for vote follows an announcement last month that Gresham House, the former manager of the trust which was then named Gresham House Strategic, had sold its 23.7% stake to the current investment manager Harwood.

Together the firm and Staveley hold 29.9% of the trusts' issued share capital. They have also spoken to a number of shareholders which are supportive of the reversal of the wind down.

Speaking over Zoom to Investment Week on Wednesday (6 April) Staveley was smiling broadly, clearly relieved after a tumultuous number of months during which he resigned, joined a new firm, and then had to start winding up the trust.

"We are very excited about the portfolio," he said. "We know that the process of wind up was not in the best interest of shareholders."

As part of the reversal there will be other important changes for shareholders. Including a reduction in both the management fee and the performance fee.

The fees under Gresham House's management were 1.5% annual fee and a performance fee of 15% through a 7% hurdle. Harwood had agreed to no management fee for the wind-down but will no receive a fixed fee of £120,000 per year while the trust remains under £60m. After that Harwood will charge 1% per annum with a performance fee of 10% above a 6% hurdle. Performance fees will be capped at 3% of NAV if the trust is under £100m, but the excess will be "deferred" to the next performance period.

Staveley said this reduction in fee will go a long way to help address the issues associated with what some have called a "subscale fund".

"Harwood are materially reducing the costs of running this company and also with the fees massively reducing we think the overall cost burdened shareholders is going to be much, more palatable," the manager said.

He added there was an ambition to grow the trust, but they would not want it to be bigger than £250m, something he acknowledged was a long way from the size it is today.

However, QuotedData have flagged the shares were trading at a discount of 11.9% yesterday and the proposals do not currently offer them an exit point.

"Shareholders had a reasonable expectation of receiving cash at NAV," the research company explained. "If they do not want to come along for the ride, there is no option other than to sell in the market. We think that is wrong, and an exit opportunity should still be available to those who want it."

There will also be changes to the investment philosophy, including the fund will be allowed to have up to 15% of its portfolio in private companies. However, the manager highlighted that unlike many other trusts which are hunting private markets they are looking at the reverse, public to private transactions.

"We think we can spot small forgotten about hidden companies that are just off the radar," he explained. "Private Equity may come along, we may even work with them and management, and basically flip it into a private position."

Other changes proposed are for the trust to invest in ten 'core' investments that represent 4-15%, with the remainder of the portfolio in 15-25 focused investments. Staveley will also be able to invest in Non-UK OECD investments, but it will not exceed 25%.

Reversing wind-up

Staveley had experience spotting company success stories. The current makeup of the trust are the remnants of investments made during Staveley's 19 month tenure.

The manager resigned at the end of May 2021, a situation he would not discuss. Following his resignation the board released a statement saying they were "disappointed" and noted he had made a "significant positive impact" with two thirds of the portfolio acquired during his tenure" and seven of his purchases were already up over 50%.

In fact, although the trust was in wind-up and therefore unable to buy new companies, it was still the best-performing trust, according to Morningstar data.

There are nine companies within the trust, all of which were part of it when Staveley resigned.

"There is not weird wonderful things in the portfolio," he said." It was all investments I was involved with."

He noted that because of the wind-down they had sold out of some companies, including RPS Group, where they earned in a 149% IRR and National World where they made 170% IRR.

However, he was not completely pleased with all the sales forced by the wind-down, noting in particular, Ted Baker, which is now up for sale.

Conflict of interest

When asked about how he feels about the investment trust structure given the events of the past number of months, Staveley he said he felt this was "nub" of the situation.

"If a fund manager like Gresham house, has a significant stake, as a shareholder in the investment trust, but also has the management contract, then there is an inherent conflict of interest there," he said.

"If situations arise where the management contract is under review that conflict is really brought to the fore, and it is incumbent upon people to manage those conflicts effectively."

He noted that Harwood have signed a relationship agreement with Rockwood, which means they will restrict their voting rights above 10%.

"The idea behind it is we want shareholders to know we are not going to interfere with how the board oversees the company," the manager explained.

However, he went on to add that as an investor in small companies he viewed investment trusts as "very positive vehicles", which works effectively for patient capital.

Concluding on the experience he said it feels a bit like Back to the Future.

"If you remember, when Marty McFly turned up back at the end of the film, life was bit nicer than what he had left behind."

Shareholders will vote on the proposals at a general meeting on 25 April. If they vote against the company will continue with the realisation strategy approved in December 2021.