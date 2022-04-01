Square Mile removes Premier Miton and Janus Henderson ratings

The Premier Miton Multi-Asset Growth & Income fund saw its rating removed after being suspended in January last year when responsibility for the fund was transferred from the multi-asset multi-manager team to the multi-asset macro thematic team. Square Mile had monitored the fund's transition but said that "analysts' conviction in the fund has not improved over this period".

The Janus Henderson UK Property fund also saw its rating removed, after news that trading had been suspended and reports that the fund may wind up.

Square Mile also awarded two A ratings to the Schroder Managed Balanced fund and the TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies fund.

Square Mile described the Schroder Managed Balanced fund as a "simply managed, multi-asset fettered fund of funds with a bias to equities," adding that managers Johanna Kyrkland and Remi Olu-Pitan are experienced and supported by a strong team.

Meanwhile, Square Mile said the TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies fund had "highly collaborative managers," adding that they "are pragmatic, sensible and knowledgeable, and that they have proved their abilities as investors across a variety of market conditions". Square Mile said that the fund's ESG integration and focus on "the most dynamic smaller companies within the UK" made it a "compelling proposition," however it added that the fund had high volatility compared to the index.