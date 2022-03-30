Albion Capital VCT raises £96.5m in top-up offers

Across six VCTs

The companies supported by the six Albion VCTs currently employ approximately 3,500 people.
Albion Capital has successfully raised funds from completed top-up offers across its six venture capital trusts (VCTs) to support high growth young UK technology companies.

£96.5m in funds raised will help support a strong pipeline of exciting new opportunities to propel growth from 'rising stars' within the existing portfolio of around 70 businesses.

The fund house believes the long-term capital provided by the VCTs allows early-stage companies to innovate and contribute to the broader economy, mainly through job creation.

Albion Capital: VCTs in demand by younger investors

Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital, said: "At a time of global economic and geopolitical challenges, I truly believe that VCTs, with their national footprint, can play a pivotal role in unlocking the UK's growth potential and those investing in VCTs are directly contributing to that mission."

The companies supported by the six Albion VCTs currently employ approximately 3,500 people. The 15 largest healthcare and technology companies grew their revenues by 35% to over £120m in the last year.

The fundraise will enable Albion Capital to continue driving investments across its portfolio of high-growth software, healthcare (including health tech) and mission-critical tech-enabled services.

"The top-ups into our VCTs make it possible to continue backing talented and often disruptive entrepreneurs to accelerate growth," explained Fraser-Allen.

