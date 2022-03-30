Albion Capital VCT raises £96.5m in top-up offers

The companies supported by the six Albion VCTs currently employ approximately 3,500 people.

£96.5m in funds raised will help support a strong pipeline of exciting new opportunities to propel growth from 'rising stars' within the existing portfolio of around 70 businesses.

The fund house believes the long-term capital provided by the VCTs allows early-stage companies to innovate and contribute to the broader economy, mainly through job creation.

Will Fraser-Allen, Managing Partner at Albion Capital, said: "At a time of global economic and geopolitical challenges, I truly believe that VCTs, with their national footprint, can play a pivotal role in unlocking the UK's growth potential and those investing in VCTs are directly contributing to that mission."

The fundraise will enable Albion Capital to continue driving investments across its portfolio of high-growth software, healthcare (including health tech) and mission-critical tech-enabled services.

"The top-ups into our VCTs make it possible to continue backing talented and often disruptive entrepreneurs to accelerate growth," explained Fraser-Allen.