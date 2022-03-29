Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

At the time of the deal's announcement, the companies said the deal would be worth up to £120m, satisfied by the issue of up to £97m in new ordinary shares and up to £23m in cash to the shareholders of Majedie.

Today (29 March), Liontrust said it would issue 3.7m new shares of 1p each to shareholders of Majedie. With Liontrust's share price now at £12.3 per share, the value paid to Majedie is £45.6m, the firm confirmed, £51.4m less than the £97m originally proposed.

The drop in value is a result of Liontrust's share price tumbling over recent months. It is down 41.3% over the past three months, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

The issue of new shares will bring the total number of ordinary shares of Liontrust to 64.9m.

Approval for change of control has been granted by the Financial Conduct Authority, meaning the deal can complete at the start of next month.