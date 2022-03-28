Pensions minister Opperman joins keynote line-up for Sustainable Investment Festival

Opperman has been spearheading the government's initiatives to make UK pension schemes more sustainable and was responsible for putting Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) into law in October last year - making the UK the first country in the world to embed these disclosures in statute for pension schemes.

As part of his keynote address at the festival, Opperman will explain the role he believes the £2trn of assets under management in private pension arrangements can play in ensuring that information on climate-related risks and opportunities is available throughout the investment chain, as well as give his views on the journey so far and assess the next steps.

The Sustainable Investment Festival is the only event that brings together fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees, and scheme managers to help them better integrate ESG into their investment portfolios and provide solutions for clients and investors who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

Our delegates this year can expect another line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, who will be challenging the industry to walk the talk on sustainable investing and sharing their insights on future trends.

These include Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards, who will be interviewed on stage for a keynote session.

Her interview will focus on ‘Turning ambitions into action', including addressing the biggest environmental and social issues Richards is facing as CEO and the related expectations of clients.

Other keynote speakers already announced for the festival include the FCA's Mark Manning, technical specialist, sustainable finance and stewardship. He will be providing an update on the government's green finance roadmap, as well as talking through the specific activities undertaken by the FCA in supporting this transition, and looking at emerging thinking around net zero planning.

In addition, Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay will be another keynote speaker at the festival. Holly has unrivalled insight into the appetite and motivations of investors wanting to make a positive impact on people and the planet. She is also well positioned to share the challenges facing advisers on how best to walk the talk and communicate the credentials of sustainable funds to clients.

The 2022 Sustainable Investment Festival will take place at the Brewery in London on 22-23 June. You can register for the event here.