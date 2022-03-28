Broadridge: BlackRock most attractive asset management brand worldwide

Attributes deemed most important by fund selectors varied by region, according to the report.

The independent study, which marks its 11th year, measures and ranks asset managers' brand attractiveness based on fund selector perceptions, taking into account ten brand attributes.

Chris Chancellor, vice president, distribution insight at Broadridge, said: "A second year of the pandemic meant that asset management firms needed to have their digital strategies firmly in place, while at the same time, key investment areas like ESG and thematic demonstrated the importance of innovation.

"The growing prevalence of ESG in the asset management space redefined prospects for brand engagement and established a new kind of relationship between client and manager built along ideological lines."

In Europe, European selectors valued ‘appealing investment strategy' as most important, with ‘client-oriented thinking' and ‘keeping best informed' on equal footing in second.

In the US, selectors focused on ‘solidity' ahead of ‘client-oriented thinking' to navigate volatility.

In APAC, they ranked ‘appealing investment strategy' as the most important brand attribute. BlackRock came out as the favoured asset manager across regions.

In the global asset management brand category, BlackRock was followed by JP Morgan AM, Fidelity, Pimco and Vanguard.

In Europe, Pictet AM and Robeco took fourth and fifth place instead of Pimco And Vanguard, while in APAC, AllianzGI and Alliance Bernstein made the top five.

Chancellor said: "There were a range of winners in the eyes of fund selectors, and no single strategy prevailed. Instead, groups saw success with a variety of different models: from the supermarket-style offerings of larger firms to smaller managers who built value propositions around excellence at storytelling or carved out a niche as smaller investment specialists."

The study noted how the top-five global brands, led by BlackRock, are "all industry giants" in terms of assets under management and operational scale.

The report added: "However, the diversity of the firms that make up each of the regional top-50 lists demonstrates that it is not only scale that matters to fund selectors. Selectors' favourite companies run the gamut from niche product and local market specialists to the major one-stop-shop providers."