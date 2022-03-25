Foresight expands OEIC range with Sustainable Future Themes launch

Brings stable to five

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
The fund will invest in 20-40 companies that meet the fund's sustainability criteria
Image:

The fund will invest in 20-40 companies that meet the fund's sustainability criteria

Foresight Capital Management has expanded its OEIC range to five products with the launch of a sustainable development and decarbonisation fund, Investment Week can reveal.

FP Foresight Sustainable Future Themes will offer investors access to a range of companies across five core pillars: sustainable energy; sustainable food, land and forestry; waste, water and the circular economy; health and education; and the digital world.

Managed by Nick Scullion, the fund will invest in 20 to 40 companies that meet the fund's sustainability criteria for positive environmental and/or social impact, with the aim of growing capital over a five-year period.

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company raises £130m for IPO

The Article 9 fund will be available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.85%.

With a global remit, including up to 20% of the portfolio in emerging markets, Sustainable Future Themes will invest in firms that contribute to one or more of the following UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 2 Zero Hunger, SDG 15 Life On Land, SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 3 Good Health, Well Being, SDG 4 Quality Education, and SDG 9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

A company must derive 80% or more of its revenues from one of the core pillars of the fund and firms with material revenue exposure to the manufacturing or supply of weapons, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, alcohol, exploration and production oil and coal companies will not be included.

Speaking to Investment Week, Scullion explained the timing of the fund launch was related to both a "recognition there is a big opportunity set not only across the vertical of infrastructure and the horizontal of the value chain of companies that support those infrastructure assets" and the pull from the market as the "appetite for inclusive and sustainable investments has never been higher".

"We want this to be a Foresight flagship fund," he added. "We are targeting over £1bn [AUM] in the next few years and we are confident we are going to get there."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

AIC calls for 'radical review' of consumer disclosure regime as FCA scraps PRIIPs performance requirement

ESG funds still invested in firms embroiled in Grenfell tragedy

More on ESG

Pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman
ESG

Pensions minister Opperman joins keynote line-up for Sustainable Investment Festival

Event in London on 22-23 June

Investment Week
clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Scottish Widows head of pension investments and responsible investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle
ESG

Scottish Widows doubles divestment from firms 'failing' on ESG

£1.5bn commitment builds on almost £1.4bn worth of previous exclusions

Martin Richmond
clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
Industry Voice: Breaking down plastic pollution
ESG

Industry Voice: Breaking down plastic pollution

Hamish Chamberlayne, Head of Global Sustainable Equities at Janus Henderson Investors, explains how the responsible use of plastics is an important consideration for evaluating the sustainability of a business.

Hamish Chamberlayne at Janus Henderson Investors
clock 28 March 2022 • 8 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

ESG funds still invested in firms embroiled in Grenfell tragedy

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
04

Back to basics for Tellworth's Barnett as former Woodford protégé launches new fund

25 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

24 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

24 March 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot