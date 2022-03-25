Foresight expands OEIC range with Sustainable Future Themes launch

FP Foresight Sustainable Future Themes will offer investors access to a range of companies across five core pillars: sustainable energy; sustainable food, land and forestry; waste, water and the circular economy; health and education; and the digital world.

Managed by Nick Scullion, the fund will invest in 20 to 40 companies that meet the fund's sustainability criteria for positive environmental and/or social impact, with the aim of growing capital over a five-year period.

The Article 9 fund will be available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.85%.

With a global remit, including up to 20% of the portfolio in emerging markets, Sustainable Future Themes will invest in firms that contribute to one or more of the following UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 2 Zero Hunger, SDG 15 Life On Land, SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 3 Good Health, Well Being, SDG 4 Quality Education, and SDG 9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

A company must derive 80% or more of its revenues from one of the core pillars of the fund and firms with material revenue exposure to the manufacturing or supply of weapons, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment, alcohol, exploration and production oil and coal companies will not be included.

Speaking to Investment Week, Scullion explained the timing of the fund launch was related to both a "recognition there is a big opportunity set not only across the vertical of infrastructure and the horizontal of the value chain of companies that support those infrastructure assets" and the pull from the market as the "appetite for inclusive and sustainable investments has never been higher".

"We want this to be a Foresight flagship fund," he added. "We are targeting over £1bn [AUM] in the next few years and we are confident we are going to get there."