MGIM launches multi-asset sustainable fund

Harmony Portfolios Sustainable Growth fund

clock • 1 min read
Ferdi van Heerden, CEO of MGIM said the new fund builds off “Momentum’s pedigree and long-standing success in multi-asset investing”.
Image:

Ferdi van Heerden, CEO of MGIM said the new fund builds off “Momentum’s pedigree and long-standing success in multi-asset investing”.

Momentum Global Investment Management has added a new fund, the Harmony Portfolios Sustainable Growth fund, to its multi-asset fund range.

The multi-manager fund will be SFDR Article 8 and will be run by Andrew Hardy and Lorenzo La Posta.

MGIM said they will utilise a diversified blend of managers with "effective governance and superior management of environmental and social issues".

Impax hires head of distribution for Europe and Asia Pacific

With an investment horizon of over six years and an expected volatility of between 9% and 12%, the base currency of the fund is USD and there will be three other share classes available: EUR (hedged), GBP (hedged) and AUD (hedged).

Andrew Hardy, director of investment management at Momentum, said the new offering "meets a noticeably clear objective for expat advisers, which is to access global growth in a sustainable manner, with multi-asset diversification".

Ferdi van Heerden, CEO of the firm, added the new fund builds off "Momentum's pedigree and long-standing success in multi-asset investing".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Impax hires head of distribution for Europe and Asia Pacific

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

More on ESG

Enter now: Investment Week launches Sustainable Investment Awards 2022
ESG

Enter now: Investment Week launches Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

Entries close on 4 May

Investment Week
clock 24 March 2022 • 3 min read
Laëtitia Tankwe of HSBC Asset Management
Business roles

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

Fatima Hadj and Laëtitia Tankwe

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
€12bn climate-conscious fund range will align with the criteria of the EU’s Paris-Aligned Benchmark (PAB) climate indices
ESG

Amundi swaps index on climate-conscious ETF range

MSCI SRI Filtered PAB indices

Georgie Lee
clock 24 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Lindsell Train among 'fantastic four' to join AIC's next gen dividend heroes

21 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

24 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

24 March 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot