MGIM launches multi-asset sustainable fund

The multi-manager fund will be SFDR Article 8 and will be run by Andrew Hardy and Lorenzo La Posta.

MGIM said they will utilise a diversified blend of managers with "effective governance and superior management of environmental and social issues".

With an investment horizon of over six years and an expected volatility of between 9% and 12%, the base currency of the fund is USD and there will be three other share classes available: EUR (hedged), GBP (hedged) and AUD (hedged).

Andrew Hardy, director of investment management at Momentum, said the new offering "meets a noticeably clear objective for expat advisers, which is to access global growth in a sustainable manner, with multi-asset diversification".

Ferdi van Heerden, CEO of the firm, added the new fund builds off "Momentum's pedigree and long-standing success in multi-asset investing".