ESG interest drives Candriam's 11% AUM growth         

€18bn increase

clock • 1 min read
Naïm Abou-Jaoudé
Image:

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé

Candriam’s assets under management increased by €18bn to €158bn in 2021 due to increasing appetite for ESG-related funds, according to the fund manager.

Throughout the course of the year, Candriam's own ESG assets also surpassed the €100bn mark, accounting for nearly 70% of the fund manager's total assets.

Candriam stated that "constructive engagement and ESG proxy voting are two key sustainability performance drivers".

The fund manager took part in 2,060 meetings with portfolio companies and voted on 26,605 resolutions throughout the year, opposing around 25% of total management resolutions.

Candriam strengthens UK team, eyes growth in country

Having committed to a 50% reduction in emissions across portfolios, Candriam also stated that it opposed resolutions particularly related to ‘Say on Climate' where it believed a company's transition plan had insufficient data to make an informed vote.

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, CEO of Candriam, said: "I would like to thank our clients who continue to put their trust and confidence in Candriam, recognising our role as a pioneer in sustainable investing, driven by its core values of conviction and responsibility. As a result of this, we were able to achieve another record year of AUM, continuing our growth trajectory where we've seen assets double over the last seven years.  

"The strength of our platform is reflected in the unrelenting commitment of our employees, the long-term support of our shareholders, and the nimbleness of our organization that offers advanced ESG knowledge, innovation, transparency, and a constant focus on performance."

In terms of asset class, equities were most popular, representing 50% of the year's inflows wit h €3.9bn invested, followed by bonds which attracted 26% (€2bn).

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Spring Statement 2022: Measures to tackle cost of living crisis 'unlikely to go far enough'

Evergrande faces fresh calls for legal action after $2.1bn seized by undisclosed lenders - reports

More on Industry

This is the largest monetary penalty imposed on a Fund Service Provider in Ireland to date.
Industry

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

16 breaches to outsourcing

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 24 March 2022 • 1 min read
61 Luxembourg-domiciled funds have over 10% in Russia
Industry

41 Luxembourg-domiciled funds suspended due to Russia exposure

61 funds have over 10%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 23 March 2022 • 1 min read
HM Treasury/Flickr
Industry

Spring Statement 2022: Chancellor rejects calls to delay National Insurance increase

NI thresholds raised by £3,000

Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
03

abrdn sees staff overhaul and fund conversions amid new 'Sustainability Group'

22 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Lindsell Train among 'fantastic four' to join AIC's next gen dividend heroes

21 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

Fidelity's Alex Wright looks for buying opportunities after poor month

18 March 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot