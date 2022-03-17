Tiny 7% of sample 31,000 equity funds have more than 10% 'green revenue'

Funds specifically created to address sustainability goals had four times higher alignment with the EU taxonomy than the overall sample average

Sustainable tech provider Clarity AI analysed 31,000 equity funds, which are often branded as in some way ‘green', on how they perform against the new EU Taxonomy requirements.

The study found that just 7% of the funds analysed have more than 10% green revenues, as defined in the EU taxonomy, meaning they contribute to mitigating climate change. Globally, it found just 3.6% of revenues can be considered green.

MainStreet report reveals 70% of funds not sustainable

Under the Sustainability Finance Disclosure Regulation, asset managers need to report the EU Taxonomy alignment as part of the sustainability profile of funds. The funds need to be classified in one of three ways: non-sustainable funds; funds that promote sustainable characteristics but are not an overarching objective; funds that have been specifically created to address sustainability goals.

Funds specifically created to address sustainability goals had four times higher alignment with the EU taxonomy than the overall sample average, with 15% of revenues classified as green.

Funds classed as ‘fund that promote sustainable characteristics but not as an overarching objective' had a similar alignment to the average, with 3.9% green revenues.

Funds focused on sectors that are doing most of the work in the green transition, such as utilities, showed a higher exposure and alignment, with 25% green revenues.

Funds more aligned with the green economy, such as those with an alternative energy theme, produced up to 27% green revenues.

Clarity AI head of product research & innovation Patricia Pina said the EU Taxonomy is a pioneer in setting a common standard to align a large segment of global market stakeholders.

"The EU recognises that a key requirement to further the development of the sustainable investment market is ‘access to high-quality sustainability-related data.' This high-quality data also means moving away from subjectivity and using an objective and fact-based definition of what should be considered ‘green.', "social", "environmental", and so on," she said. "The EU taxonomy gives us a common language that will enable stronger decision making and an acceleration to a more sustainable economy.

"Reliable, transparent insights are at the heart of fact-based sustainable finance. They should become the norm in making informed decisions around ‘green' investing," she added.