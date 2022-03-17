Bank of England raises rates to 0.75%

Third move in four months

The bank's monetary policy committee voted to raise rates in an eight to one decision
The bank's monetary policy committee voted to raise rates in an eight to one decision

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points today, bringing rates from 0.5% to 0.75%.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise rates in an eight to one decision, with only deputy governor for financial stability Jon Cunliffe voting to keep rates unchanged.

It is the third time in four months that the central bank has hiked rates, after keeping it at a record low of 0.1% for the pandemic.

In the MPC minutes, the committee noted that "inflation is expected to increase further in coming months, to around 8% in 2022 Q2, and perhaps even higher later this year."

Fed hikes interest rates with a further six rises expected in 2022

It added that "based on its current assessment of the economic situation, the committee judges that some further modest tightening in monetary policy may be appropriate in the coming months, but there are risks on both sides of that judgement depending on how medium-term prospects for inflation evolve".

The rise had been widely expected by analysts, but Dan Lane, senior analyst at Freetrade noted that "today's rate rise of 0.25% is not a silver bullet to tame inflation and we need to remember that as the year goes on and more rises are likely to be tabled".

Caspar Rock, CIO at Cazenove Capital, said that "amid inflation forecasts of 7.5% by spring, it comes with little surprise" that the bank issued the hike.
