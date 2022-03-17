BNP Paribas launches two new thematic ETFs

Each integrate ESG factors

clock • 1 min read
One of the funds is designed to offer investors exposure to the 40 most active companies in the sustainable green hydrogen economy
Image:

One of the funds is designed to offer investors exposure to the 40 most active companies in the sustainable green hydrogen economy

BNP Paribas Asset Management has launched two new thematic ETFs, one focused on medical technology, and the other on the sustainable green hydrogen economy.

Listed on Euronext Paris and the Deutsche Börse Xetra on Thursday (17 March), each of the new index funds integrate an ESG approach.

The new ETFs each carry an annual ongoing charge of 0.30%.

BNP Paribas AM launches Social Bond fund

BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Med Tech replicates the ECPI Global ESG Medical Tech index, which selects the 50 most active global stocks within sustainable medical technology, including biotech, life sciences tools and services, equipment, supplies and healthcare tech.

BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Hydrogen Economy replicates the ECPI Global ESG Hydrogen Economy index, which is designed to offer investors exposure to the 40 most active companies in the sustainable green hydrogen economy.

The new ETFs broaden BNP Paribas' existing range of thematic ETFs, including low carbon, circular economy, blue economy, green real estate and sustainable infrastructure.

BNP Paribas AM head of multi-asset, quantitative & solutions Denis Panel said: "The healthcare and green hydrogen sectors are enjoying strong growth and are themes of the future, enabling us to offer relevant long-term investment solutions. 

"These two launches expand our range of index funds and demonstrate our desire to be a key provider of thematic ESG ETFs."

Related Topics

More on ESG

Funds specifically created to address sustainability goals had four times higher alignment with the EU taxonomy than the overall sample average
ESG

Tiny 7% of sample 31,000 equity funds have more than 10% 'green revenue'

Only 3.6% of global revenues considered ‘green’

Hannah Godfrey
clock 17 March 2022 • 2 min read
Incisive Media to launch sustainable investment site
ESG

Incisive Media to launch new sustainable investment platform

Sustainable-Investment.com

Incisive Media
clock 16 March 2022 • 4 min read
Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards joins line-up for Sustainable Investment Festival
ESG

Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards joins line-up for Sustainable Investment Festival

Event in London on 22-23 June

Katrina Lloyd
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
02

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

14 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

War in Ukraine triggers debate over inclusion of weapons in ESG funds

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot