BNP Paribas launches two new thematic ETFs

Listed on Euronext Paris and the Deutsche Börse Xetra on Thursday (17 March), each of the new index funds integrate an ESG approach.

The new ETFs each carry an annual ongoing charge of 0.30%.

BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Med Tech replicates the ECPI Global ESG Medical Tech index, which selects the 50 most active global stocks within sustainable medical technology, including biotech, life sciences tools and services, equipment, supplies and healthcare tech.

BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Hydrogen Economy replicates the ECPI Global ESG Hydrogen Economy index, which is designed to offer investors exposure to the 40 most active companies in the sustainable green hydrogen economy.

The new ETFs broaden BNP Paribas' existing range of thematic ETFs, including low carbon, circular economy, blue economy, green real estate and sustainable infrastructure.

BNP Paribas AM head of multi-asset, quantitative & solutions Denis Panel said: "The healthcare and green hydrogen sectors are enjoying strong growth and are themes of the future, enabling us to offer relevant long-term investment solutions.

"These two launches expand our range of index funds and demonstrate our desire to be a key provider of thematic ESG ETFs."