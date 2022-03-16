Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards joins line-up for Sustainable Investment Festival

The interview will focus on ‘Turning ambitions into action', including addressing the biggest environmental and social issues Richards is facing as CEO and the related expectations of clients.

She will answer questions on areas including the steps being taken to meet net zero transition goals, managing engagement and the risk of stranded assets, meeting D&I targets and responding to client demands on sustainability.

Other keynote speakers already announced for the festival include the FCA's Mark Manning, technical specialist, sustainable finance and stewardship. He will be providing an update on the government's green finance roadmap, as well as talking through the specific activities undertaken by the FCA in supporting this transition, and looking at emerging thinking around net zero planning.

In addition, Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay will be another keynote speaker at the festival. Holly has unrivalled insight into the appetite and motivations of investors wanting to make a positive impact on people and the planet. She is also well positioned to share the challenges facing advisers on how best to walk the talk and communicate the credentials of sustainable funds to clients.

Following the success of the inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in 2021, this year's event will again bring together fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees, and scheme managers, to help them better integrate ESG into their investment portfolios and provide solutions for clients and investors who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

Running at The Brewery in London over 22-23 June, this in-person event will meet the information needs of Incisive Media's Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser and International Investment audiences at a time of rapid change for the industry as the sector faces a wave of new regulations and growing investor scrutiny.

Delegates can expect another line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, who will be challenging the industry to walk the talk on sustainable investing and sharing their insights on future trends.

The festival will also host practical talks aimed at bringing delegates up to speed with the latest developments in areas including regulation, data, reporting, and skills, as well as sessions on how fund selectors can incorporate diversity & inclusion in the decision-making process and use data to screen managers and have more meaningful conversations.

Meanwhile, this flagship event will highlight the plethora of opportunities for investors in this important area across asset classes, including showcasing best in class sustainable investment funds and solutions.

Delegates will have the opportunity to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.

The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the event, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage.

