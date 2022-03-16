Framework published for TCFD-style nature disclosures

The TNFD is supported by the United Nations (UN) and was first announced last June as a more specific framework for corporates and financial institutions that would look to replicate the success of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

It then confirmed last October that senior executives from across thirty financial institutions had been elected to serve as taskforce members to build the nature-related risk framework for the finance industry in a bid to start "a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes".

The beta framework is comprised of three key components:

An outline of fundamental concepts and definitions for understanding nature that the TNFD recommends the use of when assessing and disclosing their nature-related risks and opportunities

TNFD's draft disclosure recommendations for nature-related risks and opportunities

Guidance for corporates and financial institutions to incorporate nature-related risk and opportunity assessment into their enterprise strategy and risk management processes to inform a range of corporate and capital allocation decisions, including those related to reporting and disclosure.

The taskforce yesterday (15 March) said the release of the beta framework is "the first integrated approach to inspirating nature-related risks and opportunity analysis into the heart of corporate and financial decision making".

"The disclosure recommendations build on work done by the TCFD, adopting the same four-pillars and aligning its high-level disclosure recommendations as much as possible. This is a response to calls from market participants for a consistent approach and language across sustainability reporting," it said.

"The TNFD also hopes this strong alignment accelerates a shift towards integrated sustainability reporting combining climate- and nature-related risk disclosures."

It added the framework had been developed in line with TNFD principles which include being science-based, adaptive, and globally inclusive.

UN special envoy for climate action and former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said the move to "ultimately mandatory standards" for nature-related risks "is appropriate".

"The TNFD - which is a voluntary process - could initially provide some basis for this," he added.

S&P Global Sustainable1 president and TNFD taskforce member Richard Mattison said it remains "essential that net zero for climate should be net positive for nature".

"More than ever, investors and companies seek evidence-based insights, high quality data and advanced analytics from credible providers to support the decisions driving their strategies linking nature and business performance," he said. "The TNFD framework will be the key to unlocking better understanding, analysis and action around nature-related risks."

NatureAlpha founder Vian Sharif added: "Nature must be considered if we are to address the climate challenge and an agreed structure to enable investors to do this is sorely needed. The TNFD's first beta version of the framework is an exciting step in supporting a unity of purpose to tackle systemic risk to economic stability and resilience.

"There is growing awareness that climate and nature risks must be priced into investments - neither can be ignored if institutions want to solve and adhere to their climate change commitments."

The TNFD is now seeking feedback on the framework through its online platform, the full version of which is available here.

The finalised framework from the TNFD is expected in September 2023.