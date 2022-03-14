Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.

We are delighted to be bringing the industry back together this year with the awards returning as an in-person ceremony taking place on 23 June at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of over 40 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest.

We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors, some of whom have been part of the awards for over 25 years.

Methodology

To be considered for the awards, funds must be UK authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status and aimed at retail/wholesale investors. They should also be £50m in size or above at 31 January 2022.

They must also have a three-year track record at 31 January 2022 with the same managers/team. We will look at the record of named managers on the fund.

A weighted score is given to each fund's percentile ranking within qualifying Investment Association sectors over each of the three discrete years to 31 January 2022. These are sectors which we can map to our Fund Manager of the Year categories. The exception is the India category which ranks qualifying funds in the Morningstar India peer group.

There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 January 2020, 30% to 31 January 2021, and 40% to the period to 31 January 2022. In addition, a 10% weighting is given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.

This creates a combined score and the top scoring funds are then included in the shortlists for the awards. The shortlist for the Group of the Year category will be based on the number of shortlisted funds in the category lists.

Managers of the shortlisted funds are then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asks further in-depth questions about the portfolio and contributing factors to performance over the period to help the judges in their deliberations.

On the night

On the night, we will also be presenting special awards for Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry and Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry. There are no shortlists for these awards and they will be decided by the judging panel.

Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Equities

UK Growth

Allianz UK Listed Opportunities Fund

Artemis UK Select Fund

Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Unconstrained Fund

MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund

Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust

Slater Growth Fund

Slater Recovery Fund

TM CRUX UK Special Situations Fund

TM Stonehage Fleming Opportunities Fund

UK Smaller Companies

Aviva Investors UK Smaller Companies Fund

FTF Franklin UK Smaller Companies Fund

JP Morgan UK Smaller Companies Fund

LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap Fund

Liontrust UK Micro Cap Fund

Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund

Royal London UK Smaller Companies Fund

TM Stonehage Fleming AIM Fund

VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund

UK Equity Income

Allianz UK Equity Income Fund

Artemis Income Fund

GAM UK Equity Income Fund

JPM UK Equity Income Fund

LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income Fund

Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund

Rathbone Income Fund

TM Redwheel UK Equity Income Fund

Global Income

Aegon Global Equity Income Fund

Artemis Global Income Fund

Aviva Investors Global Equity Income Fund

Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth Fund

Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income Fund

Guinness Global Equity Income Fund

JPM Global Equity Income Fund

Lazard Global Equity Income Fund

Liontrust Global Dividend Fund

Global Growth

Axiom Concentrated Global Growth Equity Fund

Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund

Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund

Guinness Global Innovators Fund

Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment Fund

Pictet-Premium Brands Fund

Royal London Global Equity Select Fund

Schroder Global Equity Fund

Seilern World Growth Fund

Threadneedle Global Focus Fund

Europe

ASI European Smaller Companies Fund

BlackRock Continental European Fund

Comgest Growth Europe ex UK Fund

GAM Star Continental European Equity Fund

IFSL Marlborough European Special Situations Fund

Liontrust European Growth Fund

MI Chelverton European Select Fund

Mirabaud - Discovery Europe ex UK Fund

Threadneedle European Fund

North America

Brown Advisory US Flexible Equity Fund

Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth Fund

Comgest Growth America Fund

Fiera Capital US Equity Fund

Legg Mason ClearBridge US Equity Sustainability Leaders Fund

Natixis International Funds (Lux) I - Harris Associates U.S. Value Equity Fund

Seilern America Fund

SVS Sanlam North American Equity Fund

T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - US Smaller Companies Equity Fund

Threadneedle American Smaller Companies Fund

India

Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio

India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund

Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund

Mirae Asset Global Discovery Fund - India Sector Leader Equity Fund

Nomura Funds India Equity Fund

RAMS India Equities Portfolio Fund

Robeco Indian Equities Fund

Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund

UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund

China

AB SICAV I - China A Shares Equity Portfolio

Allianz Global Investors Fund - Allianz All China Equity Fund

Allianz Global Investors Fund - Allianz China A Shares Fund

Baillie Gifford China Fund

Barings Hong Kong China Fund

FSSA Greater China Growth Fund

JPMorgan Funds - Greater China Fund

Matthews Asia Funds China Fund

Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China Fund

Japan

Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Portfolio

FSSA Japan Focus Fund

Janus Henderson Horizon Japanese Smaller Companies Fund

JPM Japan Fund

Jupiter Japan Income Fund

Jupiter Japan Select Fund

Pictet-Japanese Equity Opportunities Fund

Pictet-Japanese Equity Selection Fund

Threadneedle Japan Fund

Asia Pacific ex Japan

Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund

Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund

Matthews Asia Funds Asia Ex Japan Dividend Fund

New Capital Asia Future Leaders Fund

Nomura Funds - Asia ex Japan High Conviction Fund

Polar Capital Asian Stars Fund

Veritas Asian Fund

Wellington Asian Opportunities Fund

Emerging Markets

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fund

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund

BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund

Capital Group Emerging Markets Growth Fund

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Invesco Global Emerging Markets Fund

Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus Fund

Polar Emerging Market Stars Fund

Bonds

£ Strategic Bond

Aegon Strategic Bond Fund

Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund

Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund

Janus Henderson Fixed Interest Monthly Income Fund

Legal & General Dynamic Bond Fund

Nomura Funds Global Dynamic Bond Fund

Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bond Fund

Waverton Sterling Bond Fund

£ Corporate Bond

Aegon Investment Grade Bond Fund

ASI (SLI) Corporate Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Global Credit Fund

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund

Jupiter Corporate Bond Fund

Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund

Royal London Corporate Bond Fund

Royal London Sterling Credit Fund

Schroder All Maturities Corporate Bond Fund

£ High Yield Bond

Aegon High Yield Bond Fund

ASI High Yield Bond Fund

GlobalAccess Global High Yield Bond Fund

Goldman Sachs ESG-Enhanced Europe High Yield Bond Portfolio

Invesco High Yield Fund

Liontrust GF High Yield Bond Fund

Lord Abbett High Yield Fund

Schroder High Yield Opportunities Fund

Global Emerging Market Bond

Barings Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Barings Emerging Markets Debt Short Duration Fund

BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund

Eaton Vance International Emerging Markets Local Income Fund

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Portfolio

Lazard Emerging Markets Total Return Debt Fund

M&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund

Pictet Global Emerging Debt Fund

Vontobel Fund - Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund

Global High Yield Bond

AXA World Funds US Dynamic High Yield Bonds Fund

Barings Global High Yield Bond Fund

Barings U.S. High Yield Bond Fund

BlueBay Global High Yield Bond Fund

Nomura Funds US High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM Broad Market U.S. High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM European High Yield Bond Fund

Pictet-US High Yield Fund

T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - Global High Yield Bond Fund

Global Corporate Bond

Allspring (Lux) Worldwide Fund - USD Investment Grade Credit Fund

Capital Group US Corporate Bond Fund

Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

JPMorgan Funds - Global Corporate Bond Fund

MFS Meridian Funds - U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

PGIM Global Corporate Bond Fund

PGIM US Corporate Bond Fund

PIMCO GIS Global Investment Grade Credit ESG Fund

Robeco Global Credits Fund

Global Bond

BlueBay Investment Grade Global Aggregate Bond Fund

BMO Global Total Return Bond Fund

Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Bond Fund

FTF Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund

Lord Abbett Multi Sector Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Strategic Income Fund

RobecoSAM SDG Credit Income Fund

Threadneedle Dollar Bond Fund

Waverton Global Strategic Bond Fund

Multi-Asset and Absolute Return

Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares

BlackRock Consensus 35 Fund

Fidelity Investment Funds IV - Fidelity Multi Asset Income Fund

Goldman Sachs Global Multi-Asset Conservative Portfolio

Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio

LF Canlife Portfolio III Fund

Premier Miton Defensive Multi Asset Fund

Thesis Brunsdon Cautious Growth Fund

TM UBS (UK) - Global Yield Fund

VT AJ Bell Cautious Fund

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3 Fund

Courtiers Total Return Cautious Risk Fund

EF Tellsons Endeavour Fund

Goldman Sachs ESG-Enhanced Global Multi-Asset Balanced Portfolio

Invesco Global Income Fund (UK)

LF Ruffer Total Return Fund

Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust

Waverton Multi-Asset Income Fund

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

BlackRock Balanced Growth Portfolio Fund

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced Fund

Courtiers Total Return Balanced Risk Fund

LF Waverton Portfolio Fund

Liontrust Balanced Fund

MGTS Sentinel Growth Portfolio

Premier Miton Diversified Growth Fund

Royal London Sustainable World Trust

Flexible Investment

Barclays Wealth Global Markets 5 Fund

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund

Courtiers Total Return Growth Fund

Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Adventurous Fund

Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed Growth Fund

MGTS Sentinel Enterprise Portfolio

Premier Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund

VT AJ Bell Global Growth Fund

Absolute Return

BlackRock European Absolute Alpha Fund

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return Fund

BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return Fund

FP Pictet Multi Asset Portfolio

GAM Star Global Rates Fund

LF Brook Absolute Return Fund

Polar Capital Global Absolute Return Fund

SVS Brooks Macdonald Defensive Capital Fund

TMI Diversified Assets Fund

Group of the Year (based on shortlisted funds)

Baillie Gifford

Barings

BlackRock

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Invesco

JP Morgan Asset Management

Jupiter Asset Management

Liontrust

Pictet Asset Management

Royal London Asset Management