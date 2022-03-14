Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022.
A flagship event for the investment industry for over a quarter of a century, the Investment Week Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors.
We are delighted to be bringing the industry back together this year with the awards returning as an in-person ceremony taking place on 23 June at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
Our awards shortlists are constructed using data provided by our partner Morningstar. The award winners are then decided by a panel of over 40 fund selectors drawn from across the investment industry, who judge categories in their specialist areas of interest.
We are also pleased to have the support of our long-standing advisory panel of senior fund selectors, some of whom have been part of the awards for over 25 years.
Methodology
To be considered for the awards, funds must be UK authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status and aimed at retail/wholesale investors. They should also be £50m in size or above at 31 January 2022.
They must also have a three-year track record at 31 January 2022 with the same managers/team. We will look at the record of named managers on the fund.
A weighted score is given to each fund's percentile ranking within qualifying Investment Association sectors over each of the three discrete years to 31 January 2022. These are sectors which we can map to our Fund Manager of the Year categories. The exception is the India category which ranks qualifying funds in the Morningstar India peer group.
There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 January 2020, 30% to 31 January 2021, and 40% to the period to 31 January 2022. In addition, a 10% weighting is given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.
This creates a combined score and the top scoring funds are then included in the shortlists for the awards. The shortlist for the Group of the Year category will be based on the number of shortlisted funds in the category lists.
With special thanks to our event partner Morningstar for providing the data and statistics.
Managers of the shortlisted funds are then invited to respond to an online questionnaire which asks further in-depth questions about the portfolio and contributing factors to performance over the period to help the judges in their deliberations.
On the night
On the night, we will also be presenting special awards for Outstanding Fund Manager Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry and Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion in the Investment Industry. There are no shortlists for these awards and they will be decided by the judging panel.
Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022
Equities
UK Growth
Allianz UK Listed Opportunities Fund
Artemis UK Select Fund
Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity Unconstrained Fund
MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund
Royal London Sustainable Leaders Trust
Slater Growth Fund
Slater Recovery Fund
TM CRUX UK Special Situations Fund
TM Stonehage Fleming Opportunities Fund
UK Smaller Companies
Aviva Investors UK Smaller Companies Fund
FTF Franklin UK Smaller Companies Fund
JP Morgan UK Smaller Companies Fund
LF Gresham House UK Micro Cap Fund
Liontrust UK Micro Cap Fund
Liontrust UK Smaller Companies Fund
Royal London UK Smaller Companies Fund
TM Stonehage Fleming AIM Fund
VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund
UK Equity Income
Allianz UK Equity Income Fund
Artemis Income Fund
GAM UK Equity Income Fund
JPM UK Equity Income Fund
LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income Fund
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
Rathbone Income Fund
TM Redwheel UK Equity Income Fund
Global Income
Aegon Global Equity Income Fund
Artemis Global Income Fund
Aviva Investors Global Equity Income Fund
Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth Fund
Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income Fund
Guinness Global Equity Income Fund
JPM Global Equity Income Fund
Lazard Global Equity Income Fund
Liontrust Global Dividend Fund
Global Growth
Axiom Concentrated Global Growth Equity Fund
Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund
Guinness Global Innovators Fund
Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment Fund
Pictet-Premium Brands Fund
Royal London Global Equity Select Fund
Schroder Global Equity Fund
Seilern World Growth Fund
Threadneedle Global Focus Fund
Europe
ASI European Smaller Companies Fund
BlackRock Continental European Fund
Comgest Growth Europe ex UK Fund
GAM Star Continental European Equity Fund
IFSL Marlborough European Special Situations Fund
Liontrust European Growth Fund
MI Chelverton European Select Fund
Mirabaud - Discovery Europe ex UK Fund
Threadneedle European Fund
North America
Brown Advisory US Flexible Equity Fund
Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth Fund
Comgest Growth America Fund
Fiera Capital US Equity Fund
Legg Mason ClearBridge US Equity Sustainability Leaders Fund
Natixis International Funds (Lux) I - Harris Associates U.S. Value Equity Fund
Seilern America Fund
SVS Sanlam North American Equity Fund
T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - US Smaller Companies Equity Fund
Threadneedle American Smaller Companies Fund
India
Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio
India Acorn ICAV - Ashoka India Opportunities Fund
Kotak Funds - India Midcap Fund
Mirae Asset Global Discovery Fund - India Sector Leader Equity Fund
Nomura Funds India Equity Fund
RAMS India Equities Portfolio Fund
Robeco Indian Equities Fund
Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability Fund
UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund
China
AB SICAV I - China A Shares Equity Portfolio
Allianz Global Investors Fund - Allianz All China Equity Fund
Allianz Global Investors Fund - Allianz China A Shares Fund
Baillie Gifford China Fund
Barings Hong Kong China Fund
FSSA Greater China Growth Fund
JPMorgan Funds - Greater China Fund
Matthews Asia Funds China Fund
Schroder International Selection Fund Greater China Fund
Japan
Goldman Sachs Japan Equity Portfolio
FSSA Japan Focus Fund
Janus Henderson Horizon Japanese Smaller Companies Fund
JPM Japan Fund
Jupiter Japan Income Fund
Jupiter Japan Select Fund
Pictet-Japanese Equity Opportunities Fund
Pictet-Japanese Equity Selection Fund
Threadneedle Japan Fund
Asia Pacific ex Japan
Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund
Fidelity Asia Pacific Opportunities Fund
Matthews Asia Funds Asia Ex Japan Dividend Fund
New Capital Asia Future Leaders Fund
Nomura Funds - Asia ex Japan High Conviction Fund
Polar Capital Asian Stars Fund
Veritas Asian Fund
Wellington Asian Opportunities Fund
Emerging Markets
Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fund
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Leading Companies Fund
BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund
Capital Group Emerging Markets Growth Fund
Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund
Invesco Global Emerging Markets Fund
Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus Fund
Polar Emerging Market Stars Fund
Bonds
£ Strategic Bond
Aegon Strategic Bond Fund
Federated Hermes Unconstrained Credit Fund
Invesco Monthly Income Plus Fund
Janus Henderson Fixed Interest Monthly Income Fund
Legal & General Dynamic Bond Fund
Nomura Funds Global Dynamic Bond Fund
Sanlam Hybrid Capital Bond Fund
Waverton Sterling Bond Fund
£ Corporate Bond
Aegon Investment Grade Bond Fund
ASI (SLI) Corporate Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Global Credit Fund
Invesco Corporate Bond Fund
Jupiter Corporate Bond Fund
Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund
Royal London Corporate Bond Fund
Royal London Sterling Credit Fund
Schroder All Maturities Corporate Bond Fund
£ High Yield Bond
Aegon High Yield Bond Fund
ASI High Yield Bond Fund
GlobalAccess Global High Yield Bond Fund
Goldman Sachs ESG-Enhanced Europe High Yield Bond Portfolio
Invesco High Yield Fund
Liontrust GF High Yield Bond Fund
Lord Abbett High Yield Fund
Schroder High Yield Opportunities Fund
Global Emerging Market Bond
Barings Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
Barings Emerging Markets Debt Short Duration Fund
BlueBay Emerging Market Bond Fund
Eaton Vance International Emerging Markets Local Income Fund
Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Portfolio
Lazard Emerging Markets Total Return Debt Fund
M&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund
Pictet Global Emerging Debt Fund
Vontobel Fund - Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund
Global High Yield Bond
AXA World Funds US Dynamic High Yield Bonds Fund
Barings Global High Yield Bond Fund
Barings U.S. High Yield Bond Fund
BlueBay Global High Yield Bond Fund
Nomura Funds US High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM Broad Market U.S. High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM European High Yield Bond Fund
Pictet-US High Yield Fund
T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - Global High Yield Bond Fund
Global Corporate Bond
Allspring (Lux) Worldwide Fund - USD Investment Grade Credit Fund
Capital Group US Corporate Bond Fund
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund
JPMorgan Funds - Global Corporate Bond Fund
MFS Meridian Funds - U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
PGIM Global Corporate Bond Fund
PGIM US Corporate Bond Fund
PIMCO GIS Global Investment Grade Credit ESG Fund
Robeco Global Credits Fund
Global Bond
BlueBay Investment Grade Global Aggregate Bond Fund
BMO Global Total Return Bond Fund
Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Bond Fund
FTF Brandywine Global Income Optimiser Fund
Lord Abbett Multi Sector Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Strategic Income Fund
RobecoSAM SDG Credit Income Fund
Threadneedle Dollar Bond Fund
Waverton Global Strategic Bond Fund
Multi-Asset and Absolute Return
Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares
BlackRock Consensus 35 Fund
Fidelity Investment Funds IV - Fidelity Multi Asset Income Fund
Goldman Sachs Global Multi-Asset Conservative Portfolio
Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio
LF Canlife Portfolio III Fund
Premier Miton Defensive Multi Asset Fund
Thesis Brunsdon Cautious Growth Fund
TM UBS (UK) - Global Yield Fund
VT AJ Bell Cautious Fund
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3 Fund
Courtiers Total Return Cautious Risk Fund
EF Tellsons Endeavour Fund
Goldman Sachs ESG-Enhanced Global Multi-Asset Balanced Portfolio
Invesco Global Income Fund (UK)
LF Ruffer Total Return Fund
Royal London Sustainable Diversified Trust
Waverton Multi-Asset Income Fund
Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
BlackRock Balanced Growth Portfolio Fund
BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced Fund
Courtiers Total Return Balanced Risk Fund
LF Waverton Portfolio Fund
Liontrust Balanced Fund
MGTS Sentinel Growth Portfolio
Premier Miton Diversified Growth Fund
Royal London Sustainable World Trust
Flexible Investment
Barclays Wealth Global Markets 5 Fund
BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth Fund
Courtiers Total Return Growth Fund
Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Adventurous Fund
Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed Growth Fund
MGTS Sentinel Enterprise Portfolio
Premier Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund
VT AJ Bell Global Growth Fund
Absolute Return
BlackRock European Absolute Alpha Fund
BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return Fund
BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return Fund
FP Pictet Multi Asset Portfolio
GAM Star Global Rates Fund
LF Brook Absolute Return Fund
Polar Capital Global Absolute Return Fund
SVS Brooks Macdonald Defensive Capital Fund
TMI Diversified Assets Fund
Group of the Year (based on shortlisted funds)
Baillie Gifford
Barings
BlackRock
BNY Mellon Investment Management
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Invesco
JP Morgan Asset Management
Jupiter Asset Management
Liontrust
Pictet Asset Management
Royal London Asset Management