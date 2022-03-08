Diversity Project seeks to 'move dial on diversity' with Future Female Fund Managers Programme

'First-of-its-kind'

Launching in January 2023
Launching in January 2023

The Diversity Project is launching the “first-of-its-kind” Future Female Fund Managers Programme in a bid to “move the dial” on diversity.

The industry-wide collaboration will seek to address the under-representation of women in fund management, highlighting how results have "so far been disappointing".

As it stands, just one in ten portfolio managers are women, according to Morningstar.

The Diversity Project said it is aiming to double this number by 2026 through targeted interventions addressing industry-specific challenges.

Europe leads the way in gender diversity at board level

Through the Future Female Fund Managers Programme, it will seek to help more women succeed in careers in fund management by emphasising the skills needed "beyond technical competence", complementing the existing CFA qualification.

Ten firms are already involved, including HSBC Asset Management, Schroders, Fidelity International and Newton Investment Management.

Buy list providers: Gender diversity issue lies within the wider industry

The programme will see women learn new digital skills, how to navigate cultural barriers and life events, how to create allies and long-term sponsors, and overcoming challenges presented by being the only woman in a room.

Baroness Helena Morrissey, chair of the Diversity Project, said: "Workplace culture has changed considerably for the better over the three decades since I entered the sector as a graduate trainee, yet women still remain woefully underrepresented in the field of fund management. We need a programme that is very targeted to correct that - otherwise it just won't happen."

Mitesh Sheth, CIO for multi-asset at Newton Investment Management, added: "As we look to improve our industry post-pandemic, we know that we can offer more flexibility to men and women that we ever thought was possible. In addition to the initiatives we already run within our own firms, we need to collaborate as an industry to develop a new generation of female fund managers."

Other firms already involved are abrdn, BGF, JO Hambro Capital Management, Fidelity International, Aviva Investors, Artemis and Columbia Threadneedle, with more slated to sign up to the initiative in the lead up to the launch, which will take place in January next year.

