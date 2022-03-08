Liontrust waives charges and fees on Russia fund

Backdated to 1 March

clock • 1 min read
Liontrust has waived charges on its Russia fund
Image:

Liontrust has waived charges on its Russia fund

Liontrust will waive the annual management charge and administration fee for its Russia fund while it is suspended.

The waiving of the ongoing charges will be backdated to 1 March, the day after Liontrust announced the suspension of dealing. The firm said this will remain in place until dealing is resumed.

The OCF for share classes are as follows: A share class - 1.90%; B share class - 1.15%; C share class - 0.95%; M share class - 0.75%. 

In a statement issued today (8 March) the firm said: "We believe this is the right decision while shareholders cannot make purchases and redemptions in the fund.

"Liontrust did not take the decision to suspend lightly and we appreciate the ongoing suspension is very disappointing for shareholders. This was necessary due to the exceptional circumstances and events beyond Liontrust's control." 

Liontrust decided to suspend dealing on 28 February following the closure of the Moscow stock exchange and the ban on foreign investors trading in local Russian securities.

Liontrust has said it will keep the suspension under review and will update shareholders with more information as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

International Women's Day: How to #BreakThe Bias

A Fresh Take podcast: International Women's Day

More on Equities

CDP warns companies "off track" on climate goals
ESG

CDP: Only one third of companies developing climate transition plans

"Off track"

Alex Rolandi
clock 03 March 2022 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Focus on EM sustainability needed
Emerging markets

Deep Dive: Focus on EM sustainability needed

Chris Iggo, CIO of core investments at AXA Investment Managers, dives into emerging market equities - ESG

Chris Iggo
clock 03 March 2022 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: Investment opportunities in energy transition
Emerging markets

Deep Dive: Investment opportunities in energy transition

Acceleration of urbanisation

Shannon Lancaster
clock 03 March 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Schroders CEO Harrison: 'The biggest industry in the history of mankind has yet to be built'

03 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

Janus Henderson suspends property fund to enable closure by April

07 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

MSCI reclassifies 'uninvestable' Russia from EM to standalone market

03 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

£1bn Janus Henderson property fund may face wind up

03 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

BlackRock suspends investment in Russia securities

04 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

Gresham House Ventures adds two investment directors in raft of promotions

04 March 2022 • 1 min read
09 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot