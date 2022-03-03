February worst month for European equities since July 2020

Investors abandoned the region, while there was a slight increase in sellers, and inflows fell to £42m over the month, 96% lower than the average monthly inflow over the last year, representing a 79% month-on-month drop compared to January.

According to Calastone, funds had inflows of £646m up until 23 February, though as Russia invaded, investors withdrew £604m during the last three days of trading.

Head of global markets at Calastone, Edward Glyn, said: "Investors have a lot to worry them at present. Stock markets have certainly fallen since the Russian army invaded Ukraine, but the falls have not indicated a rout."

"This is reflected in equity fund flows - buyers have gone on strike, rather than sellers going hell-for-leather, suggesting that caution is the name of the game, rather than a rush for the exits. Buyers have simply opted to sit it out on the side-lines for the time being."

Calastone: record month for UK fund outflows

Fixed income investors were more cautious, according to the data, though the asset class had a month of outflows for the first time since the start of the pandemic, when they totalled £517m.

February was the second month in three years where bond funds had outflows. They were most impactful at the end of the month, when investors sold £204m.

Funds flowed out of fixed income products over the entire month, however, as inflation continued to rise, and investors looked for havens elsewhere.

Like equities, outflows were driven by a lack of buying, as opposed to a sharp rise in selling.

Funds flowed out of property markets as well, totalling £148m, the worst figure since June 2021, according to Calastone.