Morningstar: Europe-based fund assets decline, as ESG retains popularity with investors

Article 8 and 9 funds attracted €20.4bn

clock • 1 min read
Article 8 and 9 funds attracted €20.4bn
Image:

Article 8 and 9 funds attracted €20.4bn

Assets in long-term European funds fell, slightly, to €11.95bn at the end of January, according to recent data from Morningstar, while Article 8 and 9 funds attracted a total of €20.4bn net inflows over the month.

Assets in long-term funds domiciled in Europe declined to €11.95bn at the end of January, down from €12bn at the end of December.

Bond funds had their first month of outflows since March 2020, according to Morningstar, while global large-cap equities had their highest net inflows at category level, gaining €15.2bn over the month.

The Big Interview with Redwheel CEO Stallvik: 'Sustainability to me isn't like a commercial product opportunity'

Compared to the last six months, equity fund flows increased markedly, while inflows into long-term funds stood at €41.5bn.

UK large-cap equity funds were a primary laggard, with the largest net redemption figure, totalling €2.3bn.

"Despite the volatility and profit-taking seen on international markets, the equity spectrum took in €36.3bn in January, posting significantly higher inflows than in the past six months. It was a one-sided story, with €32bn attracted by passive products," said Valerio Baselli, senior editor at the data analyst.

"On the other hand, bond funds shed €4.6bn, marking net outflows for the first time since March 2020. Global emerging markets bonds and diversified bonds in euros and US dollars were the main detractors," he added. "Investors' concerns are growing as the Federal Reserve made clear its intention to accelerated path to withdrawing monetary stimulus and raising interest rates as soon as March."

AllianzGI calls for UK and EU large caps to link pay to ESG

In terms of fund houses Baillie Gifford suffered the most outflows, notably from is multi asset growth fund, while BlackRock topped the list for gathering assets in the active sector.

On the passive side, iShares attracted the most inflows, followed by Pictet and Lantern Structured Asset Management.

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Brooks Macdonald attempted takeover bid of controlling 7IM shareholder - reports

Pre-tax profits soar 30% at Rathbones

More on ESG

World Social Justice Day: Four assets putting the 'S' in ESG
ESG

World Social Justice Day: Four assets putting the 'S' in ESG

Experts pick their choices

Investment Week
clock 23 February 2022 • 1 min read
Reflections on COP26: 100 days on
ESG

Reflections on COP26: 100 days on

Experts give their thoughts

Investment Week
clock 23 February 2022 • 1 min read
New funds from Janus Henderson, Triodos, Federated Hermes and EdenTree have been added to the platform
ESG

The Big Exchange adds nine ESG funds to investment platform

Triodos, Federated Hermes and EdenTree

Rob Langston
clock 22 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown to spend £175m to 'redefine wealth management'

22 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

Industry Voice: The value trapped in our closets

21 February 2022 • 7 min read
03

NFTs: Will the bubble pop or float?

17 February 2022 • 5 min read
04

FCA under further pressure as Letter Before Action begins legal action

17 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

River and Mercantile to lose £927m in assets under management

17 February 2022 • 1 min read
06

Life sciences sector: Resilient return profile for real estate investors

17 February 2022 • 4 min read
03 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2022

Register now
Trustpilot