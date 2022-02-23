Morningstar: Europe-based fund assets decline, as ESG retains popularity with investors

Assets in long-term funds domiciled in Europe declined to €11.95bn at the end of January, down from €12bn at the end of December.

Bond funds had their first month of outflows since March 2020, according to Morningstar, while global large-cap equities had their highest net inflows at category level, gaining €15.2bn over the month.

Compared to the last six months, equity fund flows increased markedly, while inflows into long-term funds stood at €41.5bn.

UK large-cap equity funds were a primary laggard, with the largest net redemption figure, totalling €2.3bn.

"Despite the volatility and profit-taking seen on international markets, the equity spectrum took in €36.3bn in January, posting significantly higher inflows than in the past six months. It was a one-sided story, with €32bn attracted by passive products," said Valerio Baselli, senior editor at the data analyst.

"On the other hand, bond funds shed €4.6bn, marking net outflows for the first time since March 2020. Global emerging markets bonds and diversified bonds in euros and US dollars were the main detractors," he added. "Investors' concerns are growing as the Federal Reserve made clear its intention to accelerated path to withdrawing monetary stimulus and raising interest rates as soon as March."

In terms of fund houses Baillie Gifford suffered the most outflows, notably from is multi asset growth fund, while BlackRock topped the list for gathering assets in the active sector.

On the passive side, iShares attracted the most inflows, followed by Pictet and Lantern Structured Asset Management.