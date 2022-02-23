Andrew Bailey repeats call for wage restraint as inflation set to hit low-income households hardest

Inflation to hit 7% in April

Andrew Bailey: “If everyone takes a pay rise inflation second round effects will set in."
Those who are less well off will continue to suffer the effects of higher inflation and higher unemployment hardest, according to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, who was quizzed on inflation by MPs at the latest Treasury Committee meeting.

In today's meeting (23 February), committee chair Mel Stride queried the absence of the word ‘transitory' in the latest monetary policy report for February, to which the governor replied that the report's forecasts do still predict inflation returning to target, adding that the term had become "over used and over abused."

The governor recently made comments urging citizens to err on the side of caution when negotiating pay rises. Labour MP for Wallasey Dame Angela Eagle asked the governor to compare his own salary to that of the average full time employee and care worker, to which he replied he knew it was "substantially" more.

UK inflation of 5.5% has economy in 'chokehold' with peak yet to come

"If everyone takes a pay rise inflation second round effects will set in," Bailey said.

He went on to reiterate that those with least "bargaining power" at the lower end of income distribution, will be hit hardest by inflationary embedding.

He added that the bank does not expect real wages to rise this year.

The committee also addressed the potential move from quantitative easing to tightening, to which the governor replied that if the base rate for banks reached 1%, it would consider selling gilts.

The bank raised the rate to 50 basis points at the start of February.

Before it considers tightening monetary policy, the bank would need to signal to markets, and consider the pace it would sell, in addition to its levels of reserves, which it says stand at a much higher level than they did before the financial crisis.

