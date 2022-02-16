UK inflation hits 30-year high of 5.5%

The Office for National Statistics said that the 12 month UK Consumer Price Index was at the highest level since records began in January 1997 and was last higher in the historical modelled series in March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

The ONS said that the largest contributors to rising inflation came from clothing and footwear, furniture and household goods, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcohol and tobacco. It also credited the price rises for gas and electricity following the increase in the cap on energy prices.

In contrast, the ONS said it saw large downward contributions to change from restaurants and hotels, and transport.

Core CPI (Jan) stood at 4.4%, which was higher than both the expected figure for this month (4.3%) and the figure from December 2021 (4.2%).

The Bank of England warned this month that inflation is expected to climb to 6% in February and March before peaking at 7.25% in April due to surging energy prices.

It was also reported yesterday that wages had failed to keep up with inflation in 2021, as average basic pay (excluding bonuses) rose just 3.7% per year in the three months to December, far behind the level of rising prices the country has seen.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said that due to the continued high level of inflation that "in the absence of any extraordinary development's, the MPC's next meeting looks set to be a rubber stamping for a rate hike. The question now is whether they go for a 25 basis point hike or a 50 basis point hike."

"While there are signs that some of the supply chain bottlenecks are easing, and that prices for certain goods are moderating, the upside inflation risks remain clear," he continued.

"Uncertainty over Russia's intentions with Ukraine will cause gas prices to remain elevated. Market participants will be hoping for a de-escalation and for energy prices to stop rising. A mild winter and spring should help moderate prices too. We currently have extremely tight labour markets at the moment through a combination of Brexit, long Covid and early workforce leavers. None of which will be addressed by monetary policy in the here and now."