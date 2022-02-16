Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

Leadership shake up

Penny Lovell of Sanlam Private Wealth
Penny Lovell of Sanlam Private Wealth

Penny Lovell, CEO of Sanlam Private Wealth, has stepped down from the role and departed the firm, it has been confirmed.

Her departure follows the purchase of Sanlam Wealth UK by Oaktree Capital Management funds in September last year.

Lovell joined Sanlam's executive committee in 2017. She has over 25 years' experience in advising private clients, families and charities.

Before joining Sanlam, Lovell was managing director at Rothschild and Fleming Family and Partners, and head of private client, marketing and distribution at Close Brothers Asset Management.

Haig Bathgate among new executive team for former Sanlam wealth business

She is also a trustee for Prism: The Gift Fund, Pennies and sits on the board of PIMFA and the Advisory Board at the Park Theatre. 

Following her departure from Sanlam, the new executive committee will be led by current chief executive of Sanlam UK, Jonathan Polin.

Haig Bathgate joins as head of investments, while Niral Parekh and Christopher Kraft will join as COO and CCO respectively. Nicola Fraser will remain as chief financial officer.

Alex Rolandi

