Morningstar: 2022 off to a slow start for UK-domiciled funds

UK equity shunned

£143m invested in UK-domiciled funds (ex money markets)
£143m invested in UK-domiciled funds (ex money markets)

The new year kicked off “without a bang” for the UK funds industry, according to the latest data from Morningstar.

Just £143m net was invested in the UK-domiciled fund market in January, excluding money market funds.

Money market funds were more in favour. Including investment into the category, flows for the UK fund industry totalled £443m, with two-thirds tied up in money market vehicles.

Bhavik Parekh, manager research analyst and author of the report, said: "Allocation and fixed-income strategies maintained their runs of inflows. US Treasuries and UK gilts saw their yields bounce in December and January after their respective central banks announced rate increases, and investor interest within fixed income was primarily focused on the sterling and global corporate and inflation-linked bond categories.

Omicron fails to derail UK labour market recovery as unemployment falls

"A slight correction in equity markets in December and January, especially those with a growthier style bias, like the United States, prompted investors to withdraw from equity funds. This trend was particularly prominent in passive vehicles, which accounted for the entirety of equity funds' total net outflow."

UK equity was once again shunned by investors, who pulled out a net £2.6bn from the category.

Net £3.5bn was withdrawn across both UK and US equities in January as both sectors were out of favour.

Fixed income, which "has been able to avoid too much disturbance by wider market movements", saw net subscriptions to the tune of £816m.

