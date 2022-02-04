Richard Lloyd confirmed as interim FCA chair

The former executive director of consumer group Which? had been touted for the role earlier this week, although HM Treasury has only today (4 February) confirmed the appointment.

Lloyd led Which? as executive director from 2011 to 2016 and joined the board of the FCA in April 2019 and is currently chair of the risk committee and the oversight committee.

Industry questions 'unusual' departure of Charles Randell from FCA

He will take on the role from 1 June 2022 while the search to replace Randell, who stepped down from the role two years early, continues.

Aidene Walsh, who currently sits as a non-executive director of the Payment Systems Regulator, will act as interim chair from 1 April 2022.

She is currently an executive director with Banking Competition Remedies, a role she joined from The Fairbanking Foundation, of which she served as chief executive.

Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen thank Randell for his leadership during an "important and challenging period", adding that he was grateful to Lloyd and Walsh for agreeing to serve as interim chairs.

"It is now a pivotal time for the FCA," he added. "The next chair will contribute significantly to the success of the UK's financial services sector and the government looks forward to appointing them in due course."

Randell said: "I am very pleased that both Richard and Aidene have agreed to chair the FCA and PSR boards on an interim basis while the search for my permanent successor concludes. I am confident that under their leadership both organisations will continue to deliver on their strategies to become more agile and assertive regulators."

Lloyd added: "I am honoured to be asked to be interim chair of the FCA. The FCA board is hugely grateful to Charles Randell for all that he has done over the last four years as chair.

"Charles is an outstanding public servant who has worked tirelessly to support consumers and businesses through the most turbulent of times. Under his leadership, wide-ranging improvements to the way the FCA does its job are already making a positive difference for the financial services industry and millions of people's lives."

Walsh said: "The PSR board and executive team are extremely grateful to Charles for his leadership as chair since 2018.

"He has taken the PSR on its development journey to a mature and robust regulator and has recently delivered its five-year strategy and demonstrated that it will intervene to ensure good outcomes for users of payment systems.

"I am delighted to be asked to be interim chair building on the strong foundations Charles has set in what is a fast-evolving payments sector."