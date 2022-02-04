AJ Bell tweaks charges structure across fund range

AJ Bell has reduced the charges of some of its funds following a move to simplify its fee structure across its entire range.

The investment platform said simplifying the ongoing charges fees across its fund range would make it easier for customers and advisers to understand.

These changes, which have seen some reductions in fees in some of the funds, will be reviewed annually with a view to "continuously pass on the benefits of scale" to customers.

All six of AJ Bell's multi-asset growth funds will have an OCF of 0.31%, while its two income funds will both charge 0.65% and its responsible growth fund will charge 0.45%. 

Kevin Doran, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, said: "The new model ultimately means cost cuts for most customers and fixes our pricing extremely competitively versus peers.

"Over time, we expect that with continued fund asset growth, we will be able to take advantage of economies of scale and decrease the level of the fixed OCF, further delivering value to customers."

