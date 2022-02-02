India taxes crypto 30% while issuing central bank digital currency directive

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India's government will now take 30% of “any income from the transfer of any virtual, digital asset”
The Indian government has directed the country’s central bank to begin developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) while imposing new taxes on crypto assets.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a set of new taxes on crypto asset transactions in her budget speech yesterday, announcing that the government will take 30% of "any income from the transfer of any virtual, digital asset", as well as a "tax deducted at source" of 1%.

Sitharaman also proposed a "digital rupee" should be issued by India's central bank, "using blockchain and other technologies".

"Introduction of a central bank digital currency will give a big boost to the digital economy," Sitharaman said in a speech to parliament. "Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system."

Sitharaman said the CBDC was "to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022 and 2023".

Many crypto investors have viewed the move favourably, as it seems the government has abandoned a potential plan to ban crypto assets.

The country's central bank previously attempted a complete ban on crypto transactions but was overruled by the Supreme Court in March 2020.

In a television interview with Indian outlet DD National after the announcement, Sitharaman denied the government had reached a final decision on the regulation of crypto assets.

A consultation on crypto assets is currently ongoing, meaning "we don't know yet how we are going to regulate them," she said.

