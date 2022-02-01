FCA staff vote in favour of strike action over pay cut proposals

FCA members of the trade union Unite voted 87% in support of striking should their demands not be met following negotiations.

Unite said that it can now proceed to a full industrial action ballot unless a negotiated settlement is reached with the FCA.

FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi - who has championed the cuts to pay at the financial regulator - had previously dismissed employee complaints as "noise".

FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

According to Unite, the pay cuts "threaten to damage the interests of savers, borrowers and businesses by creating a bargain basement regulator".

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "The employees are telling FCA bosses that the proposed changes are damaging and destroying any remaining goodwill the staff had.

"It is time for the FCA management to come to the negotiating table and ensure they avoid damaging the important work of the regulator. Unite will sit down and negotiate through ACAS as soon as the FCA agrees; the ball is in FCA's court now."

She continued: "While the proposed cuts at the regulator is good news for fraudsters and rip-off merchants it is bad news for people with savings, loans, mortgages and pensions as experienced and committed staff are being forced out of the door.

"The new FCA CEO, Nikhil Rathi, should be waging war on malpractice in the financial sector, not on his own staff."

Members of Unite have agreed that the FCA needs to reform its operations to provide the "most effective possible" service to consumers and businesses.

Current proposals of reforms impose "heavy cuts" on ordinary staff while "avoiding deeper structural reforms which might be uncomfortable for senior management".

The vote over industrial action at the FCA was held from 24 to 31 January.

Unite has warned that if Rathi does not come to the negotiating table, it will hold a formal statutory ballot bringing the reality of a strike ever-closer.

Some of the key concerns of FCA union member staff were ongoing pay inequality, an "unfair" appraisal system requiring managers to "arbitrarily downgrade" employees performing well, and a package of pay cuts that would see the loss of routine payments "misleadingly labelled as 'bonuses'" that account for 10-12% of salaries.

Other worries include a narrowing of pay bands, cuts affecting graduate trainees, and a threat of future cuts to pensions.

Unite said pay inequality at the FCA is "unusually high" by the standards of public sector regulators.

The trade union said: "Bafflingly, while pay bands for most staff are being ruthlessly squeezed, those for senior managers are being uprated. Already the FCA has around 40 executives who earn more than the Prime Minister."

A spokesperson for the FCA said: "The proposals in the consultation would ensure the FCA continues to provide one of the best, if not the best, employment packages of any regulator or enforcement agency in the UK.

"Under the proposals, most colleagues will receive base salary rises of at least 5% this year and 4% next, with many receiving significantly higher amounts. In particular, around 800 of our lowest paid colleagues would receive pay rises this year of, on average, £3,800. We have undertaken significant consultation with our colleagues on these proposed changes and expect to publish the outcome by March, following consideration by the FCA Board."