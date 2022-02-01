FCA staff vote in favour of strike action over pay cut proposals

87% in favour of industrial action

clock • 3 min read
FCA under pressure over pay cut proposals
Image:

FCA under pressure over pay cut proposals

Staff at the UK watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action against proposed cuts to pay and conditions.

FCA members of the trade union Unite voted 87% in support of striking should their demands not be met following negotiations.

Unite said that it can now proceed to a full industrial action ballot unless a negotiated settlement is reached with the FCA.

FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi - who has championed the cuts to pay at the financial regulator - had previously dismissed employee complaints as "noise".

FCA blocks employee email containing union petition - reports

According to Unite, the pay cuts "threaten to damage the interests of savers, borrowers and businesses by creating a bargain basement regulator".

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "The employees are telling FCA bosses that the proposed changes are damaging and destroying any remaining goodwill the staff had.

"It is time for the FCA management to come to the negotiating table and ensure they avoid damaging the important work of the regulator. Unite will sit down and negotiate through ACAS as soon as the FCA agrees; the ball is in FCA's court now."

She continued: "While the proposed cuts at the regulator is good news for fraudsters and rip-off merchants it is bad news for people with savings, loans, mortgages and pensions as experienced and committed staff are being forced out of the door.

"The new FCA CEO, Nikhil Rathi, should be waging war on malpractice in the financial sector, not on his own staff."

Members of Unite have agreed that the FCA needs to reform its operations to provide the "most effective possible" service to consumers and businesses.

Current proposals of reforms impose "heavy cuts" on ordinary staff while "avoiding deeper structural reforms which might be uncomfortable for senior management".

The vote over industrial action at the FCA was held from 24 to 31 January.

Unite has warned that if Rathi does not come to the negotiating table, it will hold a formal statutory ballot bringing the reality of a strike ever-closer.

Some of the key concerns of FCA union member staff were ongoing pay inequality, an "unfair" appraisal system requiring managers to "arbitrarily downgrade" employees performing well, and a package of pay cuts that would see the loss of routine payments "misleadingly labelled as 'bonuses'" that account for 10-12% of salaries.

Other worries include a narrowing of pay bands, cuts affecting graduate trainees, and a threat of future cuts to pensions.

Unite said pay inequality at the FCA is "unusually high" by the standards of public sector regulators.

The trade union said: "Bafflingly, while pay bands for most staff are being ruthlessly squeezed, those for senior managers are being uprated. Already the FCA has around 40 executives who earn more than the Prime Minister."

A spokesperson for the FCA said: "The proposals in the consultation would ensure the FCA continues to provide one of the best, if not the best, employment packages of any regulator or enforcement agency in the UK.

"Under the proposals, most colleagues will receive base salary rises of at least 5% this year and 4% next, with many receiving significantly higher amounts. In particular, around 800 of our lowest paid colleagues would receive pay rises this year of, on average, £3,800. We have undertaken significant consultation with our colleagues on these proposed changes and expect to publish the outcome by March, following consideration by the FCA Board."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

MSCI ESG indices outperform parent index despite oil & gas rebound

AXA IM unveils transition-focused green bond fund for risk-tolerant investors

More on Regulation

The need to uncover fund manager conflicts has never been greater
Regulation

The need to uncover fund manager conflicts has never been greater

Fund manager conflicts can present a clear and present danger to investors when not managed properly.

Richard Potter
clock 01 February 2022 • 4 min read
Airlines, aerospace and defence underperformed in 2021
ESG

MSCI ESG indices outperform parent index despite oil & gas rebound

Semi-conductors outperformed

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 February 2022 • 2 min read
'Strong growth momentum' in global green bonds market
Funds

AXA IM unveils transition-focused green bond fund for risk-tolerant investors

Article 9 under SFDR

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot