Castlefield hires Brewin Dolphin veteran investment manager

Thomson brings more than 35 years’ industry experience to the firm and will help build Castlefield’s client service to both charity and private clients.
Castlefield has appointed William Thomson to its investment team, adding the former Brewin Dolphin head of office to its offering.

Thomson joins the firm after almost two decades with Brewin Dolphin, of which the second was spent as head of the wealth manager's Manchester office.

He joined the business as a director in 2002 and has also held roles at Popes, Quilter Cheviot, Bell Lawrie White and Neilson Hornby Crichton.

He will also support the Castlefield client engagement team in new business development initiatives.

Castlefield managing partner John Eckersley said: "Having first met Bill over 30 years ago and admired his achievements over the years from afar, I am delighted that he has decided to join the Castlefield team. We know he had a lot of interest from other investment management businesses but recognised that Castlefield, with its employee-owned structure and strong focus on clients' values, is a unique opportunity.

"As a business with a heritage of managing money for charities, Bill's experience of working with charity clients and as a charity trustee himself will be invaluable as we look to build on our own recent successes - such as being awarded a mandate by the charitable arm of the ethical research organisation, EIRIS".

Thomson added: "I have been an admirer of Castlefield for some time, as they are recognised in the industry as a pioneer in the responsible investment field.

"As someone who has worked predominantly at large investment houses for the last couple of decades, I have been particularly impressed by the attention to detail on ESG matters throughout the company. That makes it genuinely different within the sector and consequently difficult for more homogenised fund providers to deliver this level of attention.

"As investors demand a greater focus on ESG matters, it is a trend that I think will grow further."

