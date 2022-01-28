SJP begins rebrand with new logos

Removes 'wealth management'

clock • 1 min read
The news SJP logo.
Image:

The news SJP logo.

SJP has rebranded its logos, removing the words 'wealth management' and its signature lion.

SJP said its goal with the logo was for its brand to reflect a "personal, empathic, confident and contemporary" financial advice firm.

On the firm's website detailing the changes, Andrew Croft, chief executive at SJP, said: "The changes express our robust heritage and reflect our strengths as an inclusive, responsible, and contemporary business. As you start to see our new look, I hope you feel as optimistic as I do."

It said over the next year it will be phasing in its new look, from its annual wealth statement and The Investor magazine to its website and social media feeds.

The company said on its website: "We are doing this gradually to ensure it's sustainable and to minimise waste. Most people will notice change to our look first. Our logo design has become more modern."

The firm said it needed to cut through the complexity of the financial sector with simpler, clearer language: "Clarity, confidence, expertise and empathy are our new watchwords. Our new look and tone of voice sums up our pride in the past and our fresh purpose in the future."

SJP said there was no change on how the firm does business at an operational level.

"It is important you know what's happening so that you are aware of the changes and trust them," the firm added. "We appreciate your understanding as the adjustments are made. Our digital platforms will be some of the first things to change, like our social media accounts and this website."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Julia Bahr

View profile
More from Julia Bahr

TISA chief executive David Dalton-Brown to step down

Bain Capital moves to reassure LV= customers as Royal London reignites interest

More on Companies

Gresham House chief executive Tony Dalwood
Companies

Gresham House revises 2025 AUM goal upwards following 65% jump in 2021

£1.7m performance fees

Georgie Lee
clock 27 January 2022 • 1 min read
Rahul Bhushan of Rize ETF
Industry

Cashing in on the transition to a cashless society

Pandemic has led to more dependency on digital payments

Rahul Bhushan
clock 27 January 2022 • 4 min read
Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal (Coinsborough Castle pictured)
Advisory

Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal

UK assets hit £6.3bn

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

FCA staff to vote on strike action following regulator refusal to negotiate

24 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot