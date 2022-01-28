SJP begins rebrand with new logos

SJP said its goal with the logo was for its brand to reflect a "personal, empathic, confident and contemporary" financial advice firm.

On the firm's website detailing the changes, Andrew Croft, chief executive at SJP, said: "The changes express our robust heritage and reflect our strengths as an inclusive, responsible, and contemporary business. As you start to see our new look, I hope you feel as optimistic as I do."

It said over the next year it will be phasing in its new look, from its annual wealth statement and The Investor magazine to its website and social media feeds.

The company said on its website: "We are doing this gradually to ensure it's sustainable and to minimise waste. Most people will notice change to our look first. Our logo design has become more modern."

The firm said it needed to cut through the complexity of the financial sector with simpler, clearer language: "Clarity, confidence, expertise and empathy are our new watchwords. Our new look and tone of voice sums up our pride in the past and our fresh purpose in the future."

SJP said there was no change on how the firm does business at an operational level.

"It is important you know what's happening so that you are aware of the changes and trust them," the firm added. "We appreciate your understanding as the adjustments are made. Our digital platforms will be some of the first things to change, like our social media accounts and this website."