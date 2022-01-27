Unilever steady after chilly few weeks

clock • 4 min read
Unilever steady after chilly few weeks

Unilever has faced a tumultuous few weeks as news of its failed £50bn bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit came to light along with job cuts, scathing remarks from star fund managers and an activist investor taking a position.

The proposed deal, which would have been one of the largest ever on the London market, sank Unilever stock by 11%, before recovering in the days after. The company has seen a 30% drop in its share...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England raises interest rates to 0.5%

2021 second best year ever for retail fund sales

More on Investment

Deep Dive: 'Expansion will slow down'
Investment

Deep Dive: 'Expansion will slow down'

Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at the international business of Federated Hermes, dives into US equities

Silvia Dall’Angelo
clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: 'Concerns over US valuations'
Investment

Deep Dive: 'Concerns over US valuations'

David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones, dives into US equities

David Coombs
clock 01 February 2022 • 4 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: China Covid cases rise days before Winter Olympics start

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 31 January 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot