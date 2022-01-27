Unilever steady after chilly few weeks

Unilever has faced a tumultuous few weeks as news of its failed £50bn bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit came to light along with job cuts, scathing remarks from star fund managers and an activist investor taking a position.
The proposed deal, which would have been one of the largest ever on the London market, sank Unilever stock by 11%, before recovering in the days after. The company has seen a 30% drop in its share...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes