St. James's Place managing director exits after more than three decades

Gascoigne will remain at SJP on a part time basis in an advisory capacity

According to the firm, Gascoigne will remain at SJP on a part time basis in an advisory capacity and will continue in his role as a trustee to its charitable foundation.

Following his retirement, partnership director Peter Edwards will be responsible for the UK partnership while chief operating officer Iain Rayner will remain responsible for key relationships with its primary businesses and operations in Asia.

Both will report directly to chief executive Andrew Croft.

Former ASI manager Joe Wiggins emerges at St James's Place

"Since joining what was a start-up company in 1991, I am delighted to have played a small part in helping to build St. James's Place into the established FTSE 100 company it is today. I would like to thank everyone in our community for making my 30 years so enjoyable and rewarding," said Gascoigne.

"I am pleased to say the Group is in excellent shape to take advantage of the opportunities ahead and I look forward to continuing the association in an advisory capacity," he added.

Croft added: "I would like to thank Ian personally for his exceptional contribution to St. James's Place over three decades since the business was founded.

I am delighted that he has accepted our invitation to remain with the group on a part time basis in an advisory role and we look forward to continuing to work with him and benefit from his experience and insights."