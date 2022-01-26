HSBC Asset Management launches semiconductor ETF

TER 0.35%

HSBC Asset Management has launched an ETF offering investors access to the 80 largest semiconductor companies globally.

HSBC Nasdaq Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF is designed to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq Global Semiconductor Index and will include companies that supply semiconductors to the automotive, wireless communications, computing and consumer sectors.

According to HSBC AM, the ETF will invest in the constituents of the index, "largely in the same proportions" in which they are included.

HSBC AM combines passive products into one department

Olga de Tapia, global head of ETF and indexing sales at HSBC AM, said: "Semiconductors are key for the future of many technology-based industries and are also expected to play an important role in the transition to net-zero through enabling clean technologies.

"We feel that this addition to our tech thematic product suite captures a long running secular trend which sits at the heart of the digital revolution," said Tapia.

Cameron Lilja, vice president, head of index research and development at Nasdaq, added that semiconductors are "essential to many aspects of modern society and increasing importance for rapid evolving technologies".

HSBC Asset Management: 'We are hoping to get rid of ESG as a label'

The fund will be available for a total expense ration of 0.35%.

In December 2021, following strong growth of the firm's ETF, index and systematic fund range, HSBC AM combined all of its passive funds, mandates and solutions under a single umbrella, ETF & Indexing.

HSBC AM said that the growth has been accelerated by the launch of new strategies including sustainable fixed income ETFs, as well as a range of sustainable and Paris aligned equity ETFs.

