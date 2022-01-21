UK retail sales plummet in December as Omicron sweeps nation

Six times greater than predicted

clock • 1 min read
The proportion of retail sales online has risen to 26.6%
Image:

The proportion of retail sales online has risen to 26.6%

UK retail sales plummeted in December, with the amount of goods sold in stores and online falling 3.7% from November, compared to a decrease of just 0.6% predicted by economists.

The Office for National Statistics said that the decrease was driven by a 7.1% drop in sales at non-food stores, while fuel sales fell 4.7% as working from home caused reduced travel.

Food store sales fell by 1%, however despite their fall, they were still 2% above levels in February 2020.

Customers also increasingly used the internet for purchases, with the proportion of retail sales online rising to 26.6% from 26.3% in November. The number stood at 19.7% before the pandemic.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that "although the latest ONS data shows footfall rising again in the week ending 15th of January, it was only by a meagre 2%, and followed three consecutive weeks of falls. Overall retail footfall remains 79% below 2019 levels."

Walid Koudmani, market analyst at XTB said: "The decline in retail sales illustrated by today's report continues to indicate rising prices and economic uncertainty as some of the key reasons for the slowing down of sales. Despite sales falling in December, they managed to remain above pre pandemic levels and as the situation grows more uncertain, it remains unclear whether central banks and governments will decide to take action or if they will wait and see if things improve naturally."

Emma Mogford, fund manager for Premier Miton Investors, added: "UK retailers, including the supermarkets, which tend to have more online sales, still managed to deliver decent sales in December."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BHP poised to delist from FTSE 100

Kepler launches long-only emerging markets fund

More on UK

The largest inflation contributors were housing and household services, and transport
UK

'Back to the nineties': Industry reacts as UK inflation reaches 30-year high

The UK’s Consumer Price Index rose 20 basis points above expectations to 5.4% in the 12 months to December 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics, reaching its highest level since March 1992.

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 19 January 2022 • 4 min read
Lord Myners has died aged 73.
Companies

City minister Lord Myners dies aged 73

Extensive career

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
"Storm clouds were gathering in late November and early December with the emergence of the Omicron variant"
UK

UK GDP beats consensus forecasts but experts warn of bleak data for 2022

'Storm clouds' ahead

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 14 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: In with a whimper, out with a bang

17 January 2022 • 3 min read
02

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Investec recommends selling Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion

18 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
05

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Investment Week digital edition - 17 January 2022

17 January 2022 • 1 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot