UK retail sales plummet in December as Omicron sweeps nation

The Office for National Statistics said that the decrease was driven by a 7.1% drop in sales at non-food stores, while fuel sales fell 4.7% as working from home caused reduced travel.

Food store sales fell by 1%, however despite their fall, they were still 2% above levels in February 2020.

Customers also increasingly used the internet for purchases, with the proportion of retail sales online rising to 26.6% from 26.3% in November. The number stood at 19.7% before the pandemic.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that "although the latest ONS data shows footfall rising again in the week ending 15th of January, it was only by a meagre 2%, and followed three consecutive weeks of falls. Overall retail footfall remains 79% below 2019 levels."

Walid Koudmani, market analyst at XTB said: "The decline in retail sales illustrated by today's report continues to indicate rising prices and economic uncertainty as some of the key reasons for the slowing down of sales. Despite sales falling in December, they managed to remain above pre pandemic levels and as the situation grows more uncertain, it remains unclear whether central banks and governments will decide to take action or if they will wait and see if things improve naturally."

Emma Mogford, fund manager for Premier Miton Investors, added: "UK retailers, including the supermarkets, which tend to have more online sales, still managed to deliver decent sales in December."