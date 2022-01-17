Seraphim Space trust CEO: Space companies face 'wave of consolidation'

More companies will be needed to maintain a sustainable space ecosystem

The CEO noted that there were nine space companies that went public last year and the vast majority of them are trading down following high shareholder redemptions.

As a result, Boggett said the stronger ones are "leveraging their position for M&A" and meanwhile he expects the struggling companies to "become acquisition targets in the upcoming wave of consolidation".

He went on to say this year it will be more challenging for space companies to go public through special purpose acquisition companies.

The trust, which is trading on a hefty 13.9% premium, invests in predominately early and growth stage unquoted SpaceTech businesses.

When it IPOd in July last year, SSIT acquired holdings in 15 businesses. Later on, following a SPAC merger, it acquired two further businesses LP Fund Arqit and Spire Global.

Arqit is trading at $17.2 per share, up over seven dollars, meanwhile Spire Global is trading at $2.77 per share down almost seven dollars since its SPAC Merger.

At the end of September ArQit was the trust's largest holding, making up 16.4% of its NAV, while Spire Global made up 4.7%, according to a market presentation.

Winning areas

However, despite a challenging SPAC market for the year, Bogget is anticipating communications and climate related companies to continue to develop.

"The explosion of new geospatial data and development of analytics have become increasingly relevant to solving big problems related to climate change," he said. "Diversity of higher resolution, more frequent space data are enabling new applications to monitor and track objects and activities on earth."

This "space data" allows companies and institutions to "establish a baseline" on climate related issues and "track their progress and carbon footprints," the CEO explained.

Another area he expects to do well is companies that will help to manage the "growing risk of collisions in space as it becomes more congested".

Along with an anticipated intervention from the United Nations in the form of "norms of behaviour", there will be private sector companies who will be working to "maintain a sustainable space ecosystem".

He highlighted LeoLabs, Astroscale and D-Orbit which are providing services such as "space situational awareness and space debris removal and in-orbit services".

LeoLabs, which tracks satellites and debris, is the third largest holding in the trust making up 5.6% at the end of September.