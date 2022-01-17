Seraphim Space trust CEO: Space companies face 'wave of consolidation'

Climate change companies to succeed

clock • 2 min read
More companies will be needed to maintain a sustainable space ecosystem
Image:

More companies will be needed to maintain a sustainable space ecosystem

Mark Boggett, the CEO of the £220.6m Seraphim Space trust, is anticipating a “wave of consolidation” of space companies in the coming year with firms that help battle climate change and debris removal among the winners.

The CEO noted that there were nine space companies that went public last year and the vast majority of them are trading down following high shareholder redemptions.

As a result, Boggett said the stronger ones are "leveraging their position for M&A" and meanwhile he expects the struggling companies to "become acquisition targets in the upcoming wave of consolidation".

He went on to say this year it will be more challenging for space companies to go public through special purpose acquisition companies.

The trust, which is trading on a hefty 13.9% premium, invests in predominately early and growth stage unquoted SpaceTech businesses.

When it IPOd in July last year, SSIT acquired holdings in 15 businesses. Later on, following a SPAC merger, it acquired two further businesses LP Fund Arqit and Spire Global.

Arqit is trading at $17.2 per share, up over seven dollars, meanwhile Spire Global is trading at $2.77 per share down almost seven dollars since its SPAC Merger.

At the end of September ArQit was the trust's largest holding, making up 16.4% of its NAV, while Spire Global made up 4.7%, according to a market presentation.

Winning areas

However, despite a challenging SPAC market for the year, Bogget is anticipating communications and climate related companies to continue to develop.

"The explosion of new geospatial data and development of analytics have become increasingly relevant to solving big problems related to climate change," he said. "Diversity of higher resolution, more frequent space data are enabling new applications to monitor and track objects and activities on earth." 

This "space data" allows companies and institutions to "establish a baseline" on climate related issues and "track their progress and carbon footprints," the CEO explained.

Another area he expects to do well is companies that will help to manage the "growing risk of collisions in space as it becomes more congested".

Along with an anticipated intervention from the United Nations in the form of "norms of behaviour", there will be private sector companies who will be working to "maintain a sustainable space ecosystem".

He highlighted LeoLabs, Astroscale and D-Orbit which are providing services such as "space situational awareness and space debris removal and in-orbit services".

LeoLabs, which tracks satellites and debris, is the third largest holding in the trust making up 5.6% at the end of September.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Podcast: A Fresh Take on 2022

City minister Lord Myners dies aged 73

Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot