Square Mile: Advisers increasingly seek inflation protection as interest in Artemis surges

2 min read
Financial advisers increasingly sought funds offering inflation protection in the final quarter last year, according to Square Mile’s latest quarterly Market Intelligence Report.

Some 14.5% of all searches carried out within the Academy of Funds were inflation protection-focused, up from 4.5% the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, funds with a focus on capital preservation also saw more interest, accounting for 13.2% of all searches in Q3.

The most popular viewed outcome was - yet again - capital accumulation, however interest dropped considerably from 52.2% in Q3 to 39.9% in Q4. Interest in income stayed stable at 32.9%.

Square Mile removes Artemis funds ratings following senior departures

Artemis Fund Managers registered a strong surge in renewed interest among advisers. It was the most popular group, accounting for 8.9% of views, an increase of 7.7%.

However, interest in Schroders "waned" slightly over the quarter with views dropping to 8.4%, although the fund house remains the second most viewed group.

Premier Miton - which recently backed out of a deal to acquire River & Mercantile - came in at third place and accounted for 6.5% of the views.

In terms of asset classes, interest in fixed income continued to fall, decreasing by 2.5% to 27% following a drop of 6% in Q2, despite strong interest in the Artemis Corporate Bond fund.

Analysts at Square Mile said: "This fall off was mirrored by views of the IA Sterling Strategic Bond Sector which was the most viewed in Q3 but fell by 5.6% to third place in Q4.  Equities maintained its lead, accounting for 52% of all views while Multi-Asset increased slightly to 20.1%.  Alternatives and Property again barely registered with 1% and 0.2% respectively."

What an interest rate hike in February would mean for markets

It was a strong quarter for Liontrust, which was the most viewed group offering risk-targeted solutions, aid to be driven by interest in its Sustainable Future Managed range.

Vanguard Investments retained the top spot in the passives sector, with both BlackRock and Legal & General Investment Management following close behind.

Jock Glover, strategic relationships director at Square Mile, said, "Developed equity markets ended 2021 higher than their starting point, but again this masked some volatility in late November and early December.  In the bond markets, fears of more persistent inflation and central banks being forced to raise interest rates to combat it continued to move government bond yields higher.    

"Given this challenging backdrop for bond markets, it is perhaps unsurprising that adviser interest in fixed income continued to weaken over the quarter, although the Artemis Corporate Bond fund bucked this trend to become the most viewed fund over the sector.

"And while Capital Accumulation continues to be the most researched investment outcome, its lead is being eroded by Inflation Protection and Capital Appreciation suggesting a growing sense of caution among advisers as they research investment options for their clients." 

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
