Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

Fund manager Terry Smith has attacked Unilever for being “obsessed” with sustainability, after it was one of the worst performing firms in his portfolio.

Smith's £29bn Fundsmith Equity fund, the UK's largest retail vehicle, underperformed in 2021, which he defended in his annual letter to investors.

Smith attacked Unilever and PayPal in the letter, writing that "Unilever seems to be labouring under the weight of a management which is obsessed with publicly displaying sustainability credentials at the expense of focusing on the fundamentals of the business".

"A company which feels it has to define the purpose of Hellmann's mayonnaise has in our view clearly lost the plot. The Hellmann's brand has existed since 1913 so we would guess that by now consumers have figured out its purpose (spoiler alert - salads and sandwiches)" he added.

Fundsmith founding partner Simon Godwin retires

Smith also defended his purchase on Amazon in October, after having ignored the business for more than a decade.

He wrote that rather than give a lengthy rationale for buying the business he once described as "barely profitable", he would instead "summarise it with a quote from the economist (and successful fund manager) John Maynard Keynes who said, "When the facts change, I change my mind."

Despite the fund underperforming against the MSCI World Index in 2021, Smith noted that since its launch in 2010, the fund is still the best performer in the Investment Association's global fund sector, with a return 357% above the sector average.

