The call follows the publication of the FCA's discussion paper ‘Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels.

ii - the UK's second largest DIY investment platform - highlighted the urgency of the initiative and proclaimed: "Not more jargon".

ESG ratings: Bringing transparency or just greenwashing?

According to ii, more needs to be done to ensure retail investors feel "empowered" when choosing responsible investment products.

Moira O'Neill, head of personal finance at ii, said: "We welcome this paper and are delighted to feed back, but we can't help but despair to see yet another dreary and highly technical acronym creep into the ethical investing world.

"SDR, standing for Sustainability Disclosure Requirements, might not be intended for retail investors, but there's always that danger that regulatory language filters down."

This week ii conducted a flash poll of nearly 2000 of its website visitors and found an overall preference for ‘Green' and ‘Sustainable' labels - but it said the "jury is still out" and results were mixed.

Greenwashing tops investors' concerns around ESG

O'Neill continued: "We don't have all the answers, and we hope the FCA can find a better, industry-wide solution."

Meanwhile, ii head of pensions and savings Becky O'Connor highlighted that ESG - or environmental, social and governance - continues to be a "dominant" theme in the investment industry.

"We've seen huge growth in investment products focused on this area in the last few years, and the UK's presidency of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year placed greater responsibility on the shoulders of the UK finance industry to deliver more," she said.

"However, the variety of these products and their differing strategies can be confusing and overwhelming."

According to O'Connor, issues with differing meanings to terminology can be off-putting for potential investors, especially "if someone feels let down by an investment that claims to be responsible or sustainable" but ultimately is not.

She argued that finding information about a fund or trust's core sustainability credentials should not be "onerous" for investors.

"As things stand, the risk of greenwash is high, so it is a priority that we have greater clarity and consistency of language when describing ESG products to investors, who should be able to feel confident that they are choosing products that live up to their expectations."