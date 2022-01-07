Invesco look to merge two Causer and Read income funds

Subject to shareholder approval

clock • 1 min read
Paul Read and Paul Causer retired at the end of 2021
Image:

Paul Read and Paul Causer retired at the end of 2021

Invesco is proposing to merge its £29.3m European High Income fund into its £52.6m Global Income fund following a review of its fund range.

In a letter seen by Investment Week the group said it believes the merger is in the best interests of investors because "both funds share the same investment objective, investment process and style with a flexible allocation to bonds and equities".

Invesco Global Income has also outperformed its European peer fund and the benchmark, which is the same for both, the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% sector. Global Income returned 34.1% in the three years to 6 Jan, while the sector returned 23.1% and European High Income returned 21.51%.

In a document to shareholders, Invesco said it also believed shareholders would benefit "from exposure to a broader universe of global equity and debt securities, while currently retaining significant exposure to European equities and debt". At the end of June the global fund had 45% in Europe.

The funds were managed by Paul Causer and Paul Read along with Stephen Anness, Alexandra Ivanova and Stuart Edwards for the global fund. In June last year, Causer and Read announced they were from their roles and handing over their responsibilities to Michael Matthews and Thomas Moore at the end of 2021. 

The merger will take place, subject to shareholder approval, on 25 February.

The group said any costs incurred will be borne by the fund and estimate these costs to be approximately 0.10% of the fund's value. Depending on the share class the ongoing charge for Global Income will be the same or lower than those for European High Income.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Big Interview: Ruth Handcock of Octopus Investments on B Corps and private investments

Tracker inflows halve in November as overall fund flows stay stable

More on Bonds

Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended trading on Shimao bonds
Asia

China's real estate crisis intensifies as Shimao Group defaults on loan - reports

One month on from Evergrande default

Alex Rolandi
clock 07 January 2022 • 1 min read
Latest Calastone data shows record flows into equity funds
Industry

Calastone: Equity flows reach record levels in 2021 but property continues to suffer

UK equities see outflows

Alex Rolandi
clock 06 January 2022 • 2 min read
Some argue Chinese bonds investors need to be “cautious” from an ESG perspective
Asia

Investors urged to do 'homework' before buying into Chinese bonds

China failing on ESG metrics

Alex Rolandi
clock 21 December 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford funds waver as private equity and India boom

05 January 2022 • 4 min read
02

Invesco look to merge two Causer and Read income funds

07 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

07 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Consultant and staffing costs surpass £510k at Woodford IM as a result of FCA investigation

04 January 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Global credit - the new frontier for sustainable investors

17 December 2021 • 2 min read
06

JO Hambro taps Aviva Investors client solutions head for distribution role

05 January 2022 • 1 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot