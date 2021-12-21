Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Long period' of high beta underperformance on the cards

UK stockmarket to beat US

Premier Miton’s Gervais Williams
Premier Miton’s Gervais Williams

Premier Miton’s Gervais Williams has warned that as headwinds including a slowdown in the Chinese economy become more apparent, a “long period” of high-beta underperformance looks likely.

Williams, who is co-manager of Premier Miton's Diverse Income Trust and MicroCap Trust, said that going forward in 2022, the current slowdown in the Chinese economy will prove to be "structural" in nature.

He said: "Just as happened in Japan in 1989, China's giant debt burden combined with its aging demographics will lead to a sudden cessation of its growth trajectory, in our opinion.

"Alongside, after the pandemic stimulus, long-dated bond yields are now close to zero, so they have very little scope for any further appreciation in asset valuations either. At some point, the favourable valuation trend could even start to reverse."

Premier Miton rebrands Ethical fund and updates investment policy

Williams highlighted that ongoing stockmarket appreciation to date has primarily been driven by China's rapid growth and the appreciation of asset valuations, driven by declining long-dated bond yields.

He argued that the best-performing stocks during periods of rapid stock market appreciation are typically those with the greatest volatility - or high beta.

"During 2022, we anticipate that these challenges will become more apparent, which could initiate a long period of high-beta underperformance," said Williams.

"At a time of rising wage pressures and borrowing costs, companies with negative cashflow that are reliant on the stock market for funding, or those that turn out to be over-levered, tend to be particularly vulnerable."

Outlook 2022: What does the year hold for asset managers?

However, he said, companies such as equity income stocks with the potential to generate cash surpluses each year have a "natural advantage" during more "unsettled" periods.

"Their surplus cash can be used to acquire over-levered, but otherwise viable, businesses from the receiver, so as things get worse, sometimes their ability to generate plentiful cash actually improves, contrary to the general trend," said Williams.

The US stockmarket is a good example of an indices dominated by high-beta stocks, while the equity-income dominated UK stock market is an example of a low-beta one, pointed out Williams.

Emerging markets outlook: Geopolitical shifts pave way to new global paradigm

He said: "As the multi-decade trends evolve from favouring high-Beta stocks, to low-Beta stocks, we anticipate that the UK stock market will cease underperforming the US indices and reverse the trend over the next couple of decades - as happened previously."

Younger companies, he said, also have an advantage during periods of turbulence as their demand is often related to immature markets driven by structural trends rather than fluctuations of the global economy.

