Investors prepare for impending end of Bank of England's bond-buying programme

The bank voted unanimously yesterday to continue the £875bn bond-buying programme but has previously said that it will begin the process of reducing it once rates reach 0.5%.

The central bank's next Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for 4 February, where investors predict another hike will occur, bringing interest rates to the trigger point of ending the programme.

"We expect a materially more hawkish shift from the Bank of England in February, and we see rates needing to rise substantially in the year ahead," said Mark Dowding, CIO at BlueBay Asset Management.

Bank of England surprises markets by hiking rates to 0.25%

Markets are paying close attention to the possibility of the programme ending after a hike in February because the central bank holds £28bn of gilts maturing in March.

Some investors worry that the flattening of the UK yield curve means that longer-dated gilts are now vulnerable to any reduction in demand from the Bank of England.

"The UK curve is ludicrously flat," said Allianz Global Investors portfolio manager Mike Riddell, speaking to the Financial Times. "If there is balance sheet unwind that would be a massive shock to the market."