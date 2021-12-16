Schroders confirms talks with Greencoat Capital

Schroders is in 'advanced talks' with Greencoat Capital regarding an acquisition

Sky News revealed last night (15 December) that the FTSE 100 fund manager is close to completing a deal to acquire a 75% stake in the renewable firm for about £360m.

In a stock exchange announcement this morning (16 December) , Schroders said: "There is no certainty these talks will lead to any final agreement.

"Schroders continues to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities in line with its strategy to build a comprehensive private assets platform and enhance its leadership position in sustainability."

Schroders share price was up 1.8% following the confirmation, while the FTSE 100 was up 1.1%.

The deal would add £717bn in assets to Schroders' business and will include an option for it to buy the remainder of the capital, an insider told Sky News.

Greencoat manages about £6bn assets under management, including the listed investment trusts, the £3.9bn Greencoat UK Wind and the £1.1bn Greencoat Renewables trust.