Fed expects to raise rates three times next year

Interest rate hikes are expected to follow soon after the tapering, marking a divergence from the Fed’s so-far dovish approach to inflation.

FOMC chose to keep rates low, at between 0 and 0.025%, but hinted at bolder action over the course of 2022 and released a statement yesterday outlining an acceleration of its bond tapering programme.

The committee decided that from January it would increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $40bn per month and by at least $20bn per month for mortgage-back securities, so that stimulus is removed much sooner than expected.

When interest rate projections were last updated in September, senior policymakers at the central bank were evenly split on whether or not to lift rates.

In a press conference following the issuance of a statement from the bank, Fed chair Jay Powell said: "Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation.

"These problems have been larger and longer-lasting than anticipated, exacerbated by waves of the virus."

According to the statement, accelerating the tapering programme came "in light of inflation developments and further improvement in the labor market."

A few weeks ago, Powell retired the use of the word "transitory" to describe inflation.

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter, said the US economy was "quickly becoming too hot to handle" as indicated by a tightening jobs market and 40-year inflation high.

"In this context, super-accommodative monetary policy looks erroneous, so the Fed had little choice but to take a more aggressive stance on tapering to avoid an inflation nightmare before Christmas.

"Should the new Omicron variant, and the ensuing restrictions or quasi-restrictions, result in a temporary reprise to inflation, then the Fed has cover to delay rate hikes for a little longer. However, the new variant does not allow them to delay quantitative tightening given the risk of destabilising markets in the months and years ahead from what is already, in our view, excessively loose monetary policy."

