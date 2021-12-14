International Monetary Fund urges Bank of England to act on inflation concerns

According to the IMF's annual review of the economy, the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been far stronger than expected, despite the fact the new Omicron variant will likely cause a "mild slowdown" over the next quarter.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee caused a stir last month when it decided to hold interest rates, despite warning markets that rates will have to rise before Christmas. Now, following the spread of the Omicron variant, the bank is expected to hold interest rates once more during its MPC meeting this Thursday (16 December).

With two days to go before the meeting, the IMF accused the BoE of allowing inflationary tendencies to become entrenched in the UK economy by avoiding action through excuses.

"It would be important to avoid inaction bias, in view of costs associated with containing second-round impacts [of inflation]," the fund said.

However, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said those who expect the BoE to raise rates this week remain few in number "like adherents of an underground faith".

He continued: "The Omicron situation appears to be worsening and with more restrictions still a possibility before Christmas, or perhaps more likely into the new year, a move to increase interest rates even slightly this week would be a courageous decision at best.

"Instead we can expect the MPC to once again argue for tighter monetary policy, but not yet, to paraphrase St Augustine.

"Clearly the Bank thinks a time will come relatively soon for rates to go up, but it would be a brave person who would criticise a decision to hold fire this time around, when so much more uncertainty seems to pervade markets than was the case last time around."