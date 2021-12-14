International Monetary Fund urges Bank of England to act on inflation concerns

Inflation expected to hit 5.5% next year

clock • 2 min read
MPC's next meeting is on 16 December
Image:

MPC's next meeting is on 16 December

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned the Bank of England against having to face “inaction bias” ahead of stronger-than-expected inflation, urging the bank to begin raising rates before inflation reaches a projected 5.5% in the spring.

According to the IMF's annual review of the economy, the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been far stronger than expected, despite the fact the new Omicron variant will likely cause a "mild slowdown" over the next quarter.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee caused a stir last month when it decided to hold interest rates, despite warning markets that rates will have to rise before Christmas. Now, following the spread of the Omicron variant, the bank is expected to hold interest rates once more during its MPC meeting this Thursday (16 December).

Andrew Bailey: MPC ready to hike interest rates before Christmas if inflation keeps rising

With two days to go before the meeting, the IMF accused the BoE of allowing inflationary tendencies to become entrenched in the UK economy by avoiding action through excuses.

"It would be important to avoid inaction bias, in view of costs associated with containing second-round impacts [of inflation]," the fund said.

However, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, said those who expect the BoE to raise rates this week remain few in number "like adherents of an underground faith".

He continued: "The Omicron situation appears to be worsening and with more restrictions still a possibility before Christmas, or perhaps more likely into the new year, a move to increase interest rates even slightly this week would be a courageous decision at best.

"Instead we can expect the MPC to once again argue for tighter monetary policy, but not yet, to paraphrase St Augustine.

"Clearly the Bank thinks a time will come relatively soon for rates to go up, but it would be a brave person who would criticise a decision to hold fire this time around, when so much more uncertainty seems to pervade markets than was the case last time around."

Related Topics

More on Markets

Executive pay across S&P 500 firms reached new heights in 2020
ESG

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

CEO pay averaged $15.3m in 2020

Alex Rolandi
clock 13 December 2021 • 2 min read
The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from November and December?
Global

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from November and December?

Recapping the top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 13 December 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: Prime Minister Johnson ramps up booster programme to deal with 'Omicron emergency'

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 13 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy

08 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

08 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Greenwashing a problem for fund management industry, study finds

09 December 2021 • 1 min read
06

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
14 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in Sustainable & ESG Investing

Register now
Trustpilot

 