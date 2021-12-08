Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy

Designed to align with sustainability values

clock • 2 min read
Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy
Image:

Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy

Vanguard has launched a range of active multi-asset funds which will be managed according to a “strict” investment philosophy focusing on four key sustainability principles including a commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

The Vanguard SustainableLife range also incorporates sustainability criteria such as the exclusion of companies that may have a negative impact on society and the environment such as tar sands and thermal coal.

The actively-managed funds have been designed to cater for investors aiming to achieve returns while investing in line with their values and reducing exposure to ESG-related risks.

Vanguard achieves world's first trillion-dollar fund

According to Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG strategy in Europe, Vanguard is seeking to help investors "balance their personal values" with their financial goals as sustainable investing continues to grow in demand.

Chan added: "We engage with the companies in which we invest through our investment stewardship activities.

"We offer funds that allow investors to avoid certain ESG risks, and, thirdly, we allocate capital to companies based on certain sustainability criteria in our new actively managed funds, with the aim to outperform the market."

All three of the multi-asset funds - which are managed by Wellington Management Company - are available at an ongoing charges figure of 0.48% and are said to complement Vanguard's existing range of ESG index funds and ETFs.

Vanguard to align Global Balanced portfolio with sustainability criteria

Vanguard's Sustainable Life range features the following funds:

  • Vanguard SustainableLife 40-50% Equity fund
  • Vanguard SustainableLife 60-70% Equity fund
  • Vanguard SustainableLife 80-90% Equity fund

The funds invest in equities and bonds from around the world and are designed as a core solution for investors looking to generate sustainable long-term growth.

The fund manager also announced the launch of the Vanguard Global Sustainable Equity fund, providing UK investors exposure to global companies while also incorporating sustainability criteria.

Engagement is said to be core to the investment process. Vanguard said the funds will engage with portfolio companies on material ESG issue issues, also ensuring companies follow good governance as a precondition for investment.

Vanguard's actively managed mutual funds and ETFs globally represent $1.8trn across traditional active equity, bond, quantitative and balanced assets as at 31 October 2021.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

FCA: Majority of crypto exchange applications 'withdrawn or refused'

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

More on Funds

Industry Voice: An asset class at a crossroads - reshaping credit through ESG
ESG

Industry Voice: An asset class at a crossroads - reshaping credit through ESG

The Federated Hermes Credit team has spent many years refining what we consider to be a best-in-class ESG-integrated investment process, which is standard across our suite of products. We believe there is a direct link between ESG risk and credit risk....

Federated Hermes
clock 09 December 2021 • 4 min read
The real impact of Omicron on equity investments remains uncertain
Funds

Investors anticipate Omicron turbulence in equity sell-off

£83m sold at November close

Georgie Lee
clock 08 December 2021 • 2 min read
MSCI: 2022 ESG trends to watch
ESG

MSCI: 2022 ESG trends to watch

Research insights

Linda-Eling Lee and Meggin Thwing Eastman
clock 08 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

02 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
06

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
09 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing - December 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 