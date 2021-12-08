Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy

The Vanguard SustainableLife range also incorporates sustainability criteria such as the exclusion of companies that may have a negative impact on society and the environment such as tar sands and thermal coal.

The actively-managed funds have been designed to cater for investors aiming to achieve returns while investing in line with their values and reducing exposure to ESG-related risks.

According to Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG strategy in Europe, Vanguard is seeking to help investors "balance their personal values" with their financial goals as sustainable investing continues to grow in demand.

Chan added: "We engage with the companies in which we invest through our investment stewardship activities.

"We offer funds that allow investors to avoid certain ESG risks, and, thirdly, we allocate capital to companies based on certain sustainability criteria in our new actively managed funds, with the aim to outperform the market."

All three of the multi-asset funds - which are managed by Wellington Management Company - are available at an ongoing charges figure of 0.48% and are said to complement Vanguard's existing range of ESG index funds and ETFs.

Vanguard's Sustainable Life range features the following funds:

Vanguard SustainableLife 40-50% Equity fund

Vanguard SustainableLife 60-70% Equity fund

Vanguard SustainableLife 80-90% Equity fund

The funds invest in equities and bonds from around the world and are designed as a core solution for investors looking to generate sustainable long-term growth.

The fund manager also announced the launch of the Vanguard Global Sustainable Equity fund, providing UK investors exposure to global companies while also incorporating sustainability criteria.

Engagement is said to be core to the investment process. Vanguard said the funds will engage with portfolio companies on material ESG issue issues, also ensuring companies follow good governance as a precondition for investment.

Vanguard's actively managed mutual funds and ETFs globally represent $1.8trn across traditional active equity, bond, quantitative and balanced assets as at 31 October 2021.