Tom Hayes denied opportunity to appeal against LIBOR conviction

Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was released from low-security prison HMP Ford in January having served around half of an 11-year sentence.

Speaking to the FT, Hayes said he was "disappointed and surprised" by the ruling, which has not yet been made public by the CCRC and added he would "continue to fight to clear my name".

"I have done nothing wrong and have been scapegoated to cover the policies of my employers, the industry practice and to protect the reputation of the financial system," he added.

Hayes also claimed to have evidence that was not presented to the jury and said a lack of consideration of his Asperger's syndrome also meant both his conviction and sentence were unfair.

He was convicted for rigging LIBOR, a benchmark used to determine interest rates on mortgages and corporate loans.

