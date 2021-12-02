AJ Bell annual profits up 13% to £55m

Annual results for year ended 30 September

Jenna Brown
clock • 3 min read
AJ Bell annual profits up 13% to £55m
Image:

AJ Bell annual profits up 13% to £55m

Pre-tax profits at investment platform AJ Bell were up 13% to £55.1m for the year ended 30 September 2021.

Its annual results, released this morning (2 December) said it was a record year for the business with total customers up by more than 87,000, net inflows of £6.4bn and assets under administration hitting £72.8bn.

It added revenue was up 15% to £145.8m compared to £126.7m last year and profit before tax was up 13% to £55.1 million compared to £48.6m in 2020.

Andy Bell, CEO said: "Our award-winning platform propositions attracted record levels of new customer numbers and inflows in the year, underpinning another strong set of financial results. Revenue was up 15%, profit before tax up 13% and earnings per share up 13%. Our profitable business model and strong financial position has enabled us to invest significantly in our customer propositions during the year, whilst also increasing dividends to shareholders.

"We continue to see significant long-term opportunities in the investment platform market. The pandemic has highlighted the need for people to take more control over their financial future, with increasing numbers of people investing for the first time. We believe there is increasing demand for simplified, app-based investment propositions in both the D2C and advised markets, so we are investing in two which we will soon bring to market."

He added: "Dodl by AJ Bell, a new investment app, will enable retail investors to invest easily in a range of UK equities and funds, via a full range of tax wrappers. There will be no commission on buying and selling investments and a low annual platform charge of 0.15%.

"Touch by AJ Bell is a new mobile-led investment platform for financial advisers, which will enable them to provide an entirely digital service to clients who want that form of relationship and expand the range of client profiles they can serve.

"These two new propositions will sit alongside our flagship platform propositions, AJ Bell Youinvest and AJ Bell Investcentre, broadening our reach in both the D2C and advised markets. We expect both to launch during 2022 and we will be investing further in our brand and marketing activities to support their initial phase of growth.

"The continued strong growth of the business and the development of innovative new propositions would not be possible without the energy and commitment of our staff.  As well as strengthening our Board and senior management team, we have put new processes and a hybrid working model in place to provide our staff with a safe, energetic working environment for the post-pandemic era.  I would like to thank them all for their continued hard work and focus, during what has been a very challenging time for many."

CFO hire

AJ Bell has named Peter Birch as its chief financial officer, who joins the firm from Deloitte.

Subject to FCA approval, Birch will join AJ Bell on July 1, 2022. 

In addition to his role as CFO, he will also join the AJ Bell board and executive management board. 

At Deloitte, Birch is a financial services audit and assurance partner and will replace Michael Summersgill who was appointed AJ Bell's deputy chief executive officer in October. 

Summersgill will continue to undertake the duties of CFO until Peter joins the company on 1 July 2022.

 

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

AJ Bell advised platform inflows grow 36% to £3.8bn

FCA sets out strategy to tackle consumer investment harm

More on Investment

All the latest news, analysis and content about the Covid-19 outbreak
Investment

Coronavirus Blog: UK buys 114 million more vaccine doses to tackle Omicron variant

Latest news and reaction

Investment Week
clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
Diversity Blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: Goldman Sachs AM updates proxy voting policies to increase diversity

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
All the latest from the world of ESG investing
Investment

ESG Blog: USA and China set to benefit most from the green transition, says report

Round-up of ESG coverage

Investment Week
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 