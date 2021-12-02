AJ Bell annual profits up 13% to £55m

Its annual results, released this morning (2 December) said it was a record year for the business with total customers up by more than 87,000, net inflows of £6.4bn and assets under administration hitting £72.8bn.

It added revenue was up 15% to £145.8m compared to £126.7m last year and profit before tax was up 13% to £55.1 million compared to £48.6m in 2020.

Andy Bell, CEO said: "Our award-winning platform propositions attracted record levels of new customer numbers and inflows in the year, underpinning another strong set of financial results. Revenue was up 15%, profit before tax up 13% and earnings per share up 13%. Our profitable business model and strong financial position has enabled us to invest significantly in our customer propositions during the year, whilst also increasing dividends to shareholders.

"We continue to see significant long-term opportunities in the investment platform market. The pandemic has highlighted the need for people to take more control over their financial future, with increasing numbers of people investing for the first time. We believe there is increasing demand for simplified, app-based investment propositions in both the D2C and advised markets, so we are investing in two which we will soon bring to market."

He added: "Dodl by AJ Bell, a new investment app, will enable retail investors to invest easily in a range of UK equities and funds, via a full range of tax wrappers. There will be no commission on buying and selling investments and a low annual platform charge of 0.15%.

"Touch by AJ Bell is a new mobile-led investment platform for financial advisers, which will enable them to provide an entirely digital service to clients who want that form of relationship and expand the range of client profiles they can serve.

"These two new propositions will sit alongside our flagship platform propositions, AJ Bell Youinvest and AJ Bell Investcentre, broadening our reach in both the D2C and advised markets. We expect both to launch during 2022 and we will be investing further in our brand and marketing activities to support their initial phase of growth.

"The continued strong growth of the business and the development of innovative new propositions would not be possible without the energy and commitment of our staff. As well as strengthening our Board and senior management team, we have put new processes and a hybrid working model in place to provide our staff with a safe, energetic working environment for the post-pandemic era. I would like to thank them all for their continued hard work and focus, during what has been a very challenging time for many."

CFO hire

AJ Bell has named Peter Birch as its chief financial officer, who joins the firm from Deloitte.

Subject to FCA approval, Birch will join AJ Bell on July 1, 2022.

In addition to his role as CFO, he will also join the AJ Bell board and executive management board.

At Deloitte, Birch is a financial services audit and assurance partner and will replace Michael Summersgill who was appointed AJ Bell's deputy chief executive officer in October.

Summersgill will continue to undertake the duties of CFO until Peter joins the company on 1 July 2022.